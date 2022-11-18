Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World 2022 - Meet the judges 

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World is set to premiere this Friday and the world is excited. The show will feature nine drag queens from different countries as they go head-to-head against each other to win the crown. The upcoming series of the Drag Race franchise will see contestants represent themselves, their communities, and their countries.

The press release of the show reads:

"Oh Canada! Crave revealed today the lineup of extra special guests joining Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor at the judges table on the all-new Crave Original series, CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD."

It continues:

"Along with the illustrious guest panel, Crave is proud to welcome The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, to the show. The Prime Minister's visit marks the first time a world leader has made an appearance on a Drag Race franchise."

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World is set to premiere on November 18, at 9 pm ET on Crave.

Meet the judges of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World will see three fabulous individuals appearing as main judges, who will then be joined by various other personalities over the course of the show.

In each episode, the judges will pick the top and bottom rankings of the week but will not have a say in the final decision of who goes home. It will be entirely up to the queens appearing in the show.

Brooke Lynn Hytes

A former contestant of the Drag Race franchise, Brooke Lynn Hytes is a performer, ballet dancer, and former Miss Continental. She is one of the first-ever contestants to become a host and a permanent judge in the series.

The French-Swedish Canadian, self-proclaimed Queen of the North, is from Toronto and received dance training from the National Ballet School of Canada. Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World's host and judge has traveled all over the world as a principal ballerina with an all-male drag company, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo.

The drag queen is the executive producer and lead star in 1 Queen 5 Queers.

Traci Melchor

The Canadian TV personality, who works as CTV etalk’s senior correspondent, previously appeared as co-host of the same channel's The Social. She first appeared in Canada’s Drag Race as Canada’s Squirrel Friend and assisted the contestants with challenges, and would also interview them throughout the season.

In Season 1, she also appeared as a guest host in the finale episode. Traci's presence on the show became permanent in Season 2, and she then started appearing as a permanent fix, alongside Amanda Brugel as a rotating judge.

Brad Goreski

The Los Angeles-based TV personality and stylist started his career as an intern at Vogue and W. He then started working for the former as an assistant in 2008, which was followed by him reaching new heights and working as a brand stylist for Kate Spade NY.

Celebrities that Brad has worked with include Demi Moore, Jenna Dewan, Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Hyland, Natalia Dyer, and Rashida Jones, among others. He is now set to appear as a judge on Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World.

