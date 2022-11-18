Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World 2022 (season 1) contestants list: Meet the drag queens

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World is set to battle globally. The queens are ready to represent themselves, their communities, and their countries. The prize is bigger, as is the crown, and queens from Canada, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand are all set to compete.

The show’s press release reads:

"With Canada as host nation, in every episode of CANADA’S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD it’s each queen for herself. Queens’ talents are tested in maxi and mini challenges and lip-sync battles, where one queen wins the chance to eliminate a fellow competitor until a winner is crowned."

It continues:

"Throughout this journey, the queens share their personal struggles and successes and showcase the importance of celebrating everyone’s Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent."

The latest series of the Drag Race franchise airs on Friday, November 18, at 9 pm ET on Crave.

Nine Queens are set to compete in Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World

Nine fabulous queens are ready to enter the werkroom as they set out on another journey in Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World. They are all familiar faces as they previously appeared in different drag reality competitions and are renowned in their home countries.

Anita Wigl’it

Representing New Zealand is the 32-year-old Anita Wigl’it, who previously appeared in Drag Race Down Under season 1. She is the owner and resident performer at Auckland’s Caluzzi Cabaret and was nominated for the New Zealand Television Personality Award in 2021.

Icesis Couture

Representing Canada and originally hailing from Ottawa, Ontario, is 35-year-old Icesis Couture, who previously appeared in Canada’s Drag Race season 2, in which she emerged victorious. The crown holder is the second queen in history to compete in an All-Star series after Bebe Zahara Benet.

Kendall Gender

From Victoria, British Columbia, the 31-year-old competed in Canada’s Drag Race season 2. The queen’s pronouns are stated on Instagram as she/he/they. While in drag, they prefer to be addressed as she/her, and when out of drag, they prefer he/him or they/them.

Ra’Jah O’Hara

The Dallas Queen, whose appearance in RuPaul’s Drag Race left everyone in awe is set to compete in Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World. The fabulous queen’s preferred pronouns are he/his/him/she.

Rita Baga

Rita Baga from season 1 of the Canadian drag competition is from Montreal, Quebec. She describes herself as 5 Fs — fierce, French, famous, fun, and fungus. She started performing in 2007 and has become a very important figure in the LGBTQIA+ community in Quebec.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

The queen from Moss Point, MS, appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 and later competed in All Stars 6, where she finished 11th. The 31-year-old's preferred pronouns while in drag are she/her.

Stephanie Prince

The 25-year-old drag queen is originally from the Philippines and moved to Calgary in 2011. She is known for her amazing looks but has never been seen on stage. However, she has walked multiple runways and has been featured in Freq magazine and more.

Vanity Milan

From London, UK, the 30-year-old queen is “black, proud, and stunning.” Her drag journey has been about inclusivity and empowerment for the community. Vanity Milan is now set to appear in Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World and previously appeared in Drag Race UK season 3.

Victoria Scone

Victoria was the first cisgender female to compete in the Drag Race franchise and is well-known for competing in Drag Race UK season 3. The 29-year-old is from Cardiff, Wales, and promises “the whole buffet” during her time on Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World.

Poll : 0 votes