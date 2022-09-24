Shein Rock the Runway: 3 stars performing this weekend to showcase the Fall Winter 2022 collection

Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein is hosting its 'Shein Rock the Runway' digital fashion show on September 25, 2022, at 2 pm PDT. The Rock the Runway event will feature performers such as Avril Lavigne, Christian Siriano, Shenseea, Ylona Garcia, Brooke Eden, Alexander Jean, Owenn, Victoria Kimani, The Future X, and Haley Reinhart.

The fashion show will showcase the Fall Winter 2022 collection, which will be accompanied by a string of in-person events. The Shein Rock the Runway event is part of the online distributor's strategy to raise awareness about the Chinese retailer in the United States.

Avril Lavigne, Ylona Garcia, The Future X, and more to perform at the Shein Rock the Runway event

1) Avril Lavigne

Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne will be performing at Shein Rock the Runway event on September 25, 2022, at 2 pm PDT. The global pop star took to Twitter to announce her performance and asked fans to install the Shein app to watch her take the stage. In an official press release, Avril commented on the upcoming event, as she said:

“The Shein Rock The Runway fashion show is such a unique event, merging music and fashion. I had a great time shooting and wearing their clothes. We filmed ‘Bite Me’ in a music video style during the fashion show.”

The electrifying star will sing her famous songs during the runway show.

2) Ylona Garcia

#SHEINrocktherunway2022 #SHEINforAll #SHEINpartner heyOOoo !!! super excited to announce that I’ll be performing on Rock The Runway: SHEIN for All fashion show airing exclusively on the @shein_official app, on Sunday, September 25th, at 2 PM PDT !! heyOOoo !!! super excited to announce that I’ll be performing on Rock The Runway: SHEIN for All fashion show airing exclusively on the @shein_official app, on Sunday, September 25th, at 2 PM PDT !!#SHEINrocktherunway2022 #SHEINforAll #SHEINpartner https://t.co/62IkIxtu11

The Filipino-Australian singer, actress, and songwriter of 88 Rising, Ylona Garcia is also on the list of the performing artists for the Shein Rock the Runway show. In an official press release, Ylona commented that she feels:

"Incredibly blessed and grateful for the opportunity to not only perform at, but also to wear the latest Shein collection."

The streaming event will include a hybrid fashion show alongside her high-energy performance.

3) The Future X

The Future X performing at the Shein Rock the Runway event (Image via @sheinofficial / Instagram)

The on-the-rise pop group, which uniquely consists of three dynamic singers and four dancers, was discovered on TikTok. Seven artists, including singers Angie Green, Luke Brown, and Maci Wood, and dancers, Jayna Hughes, Sasha Marie, Tray Taylor, and Drew Venegas will be performing at the event.

The performance comes after the group collaborated with the Chinese fast fashion label to launch a back-to-school apparel line in August 2022.

More about the Shein Rock the Runway: Shein For All event

The Shein For All event is the fast-fashion retailer's second annual hybrid fashion show. The event's shows and performances were filmed in front of a live studio audience.

Viewers and fans can tune into the show via the Shein app or the company's YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter handles on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 2 pm PST. In an official press release, Shein invited fans, saying:

"As a one-stop destination for fashion lovers, SHEIN aims to serve everyone with fashion, music, and dance through this unforgettable special event, in celebration of #SHEINforALL!"

The one-hour event will feature the reveal of the Fall Winter 2022 looks from the fast-fashion label and its retailers such as Frenchy, Modely, Mod, SXY, and the sub-brands Dazy and Romwe.

In addition to the sub-brands and label categories, designer Christian Siriano will also be unveiling a limited-edition collaboration with Shein's premium brand MOTF during the event.

The Shein Rock the Runway event is an exciting hybrid event that will include music concerts, non-traditional fashion shows, and innovatively choreographed dances. This serves the fast fashion retailer's aim to create a one-stop destination for discovering fashion, global choreographers, indie music, and entertainment through a single event.

