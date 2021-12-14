"Hairy ants": TikToker horrified after receiving bug-infested Shein package in viral video 

A TikTok creator's video went viral, showing a Shein package that was bug-infested. The video was posted by a Tiktoker, Kae Alvarez (@k.arelynn). It got over 2.5 million views and 9000 comments since it was posted on December 3.

The video shows a few pieces of apparel on the floor with multiple insects crawling over it. Alvarez can be heard screaming at the company. She also had bugs crawling up her arm. The garment was a Shein order from Romwe, a subsidiary of the Shein.

Shein's response

In a follow-up to her original video, Alvarez discussed her experience of reaching out to Shein customer service and constantly encountering virtual agents. She said the company probably believes she is lying about the incident.

Shein later reached out to Alvarez and assured her of an investigation into the issue. However, she was skeptical about receiving a refund for her order.

In the video, Alvarez clarifies that she is not trying to generate a hate campaign against the brand and will probably buy from them again. She also sympathized with all the other Shein customers who had similar experiences, as this is not an isolated incident.

“I’m not telling you to stop buying from Shein, because I’m probably not going to stop buying from Shein either, but it could happen to someone else, and the reason I posted it was because Shein was—I was talking to a robot when I was trying to message them and tell them about this,” she said. “They reached out and long story short, they said they were going to ‘investigate,’ so I’m just waiting on that. I doubt I’m getting a refund.”

Netizen react to the incident

Fans were inquisitive to know what bugs they were, to which the TikToker replied that there were some hairy ants.

There were a variety of reactions to the video. While some poked fun at her, calling the bugs "moving glitter," others doubted Alvarez, calling her story fake.

Many users expressed concern about the house getting infested by the bugs. Alvarez later posted more TikToks, poking fun at the entire experience.

