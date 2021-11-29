"I didn't do nothing wrong": Sabrina Prater breaks down in TikTok video after being accused of being serial killer 

Infamous TikToker Sabrina Prater took to his TikTok Live recently, addressing the ongoing allegations brought against him. Several platform users seemed disturbed by his videos and had also alerted police officers to investigate the Flint, Michigan native.

The 34-year-old is known on TikTok for crossdressing and dancing. He has amassed a huge following of 260,000 on his @sabrinaprater625 account.

Sabrina Prater posts videos of himself daily where he can be seen embracing his feminine side.

Followers of Prater were concerned with the videos uploaded to his account. Many were distressed by the unkempt surroundings in his videos. TikTok users also alleged that he was holding girls hostage in his basement.

Sabrina Prater responds to kidnapping allegations

After making headlines the past week, Sabrina Prater finally took to TikTok to speak about the allegations brought forth. The TikToker looked visibly disturbed and uncontrollably shed tears. In his TikTok video, Sabrina Prater said:

“Here I am, uncut, violated again for me. I didn’t do nothing wrong. You guys got to stand up for me because I’m being wronged. I’m sick of being hurt by this. I’m just like anybody else. I just want to be loved and accepted. I don’t want to be hurt like this. I didn’t get violated for sexual content or nudity. I didn’t do nothing wrong.”

Along with being accused of being an abductor, TikTok users alleged that he might be associated with psychopathic crimes. Netizens also compared him to Buffalo Bill from the thriller movie Silence of The Lambs.

Larinitis @larinitis I find true crime interesting but the community as a whole is so entitled and invasive. The Sabrina Prater shit on tiktok is sickening. Jumping straight into "ohh this gives me buffalo bill vibes" and then contacting hackers to deep dive into Sabrina's private life irks me I find true crime interesting but the community as a whole is so entitled and invasive. The Sabrina Prater shit on tiktok is sickening. Jumping straight into "ohh this gives me buffalo bill vibes" and then contacting hackers to deep dive into Sabrina's private life irks me

A few followers had reported the TikToker to the FBI, urging them to investigate him.

Sabrina Prater also pleaded for help in another video. He said:

“If I didn’t do nothing wrong, why am I being violated again? Somebody help me, please because I’m being wronged.”

Franklin “Sabrina” Prater owns a construction company. He has reportedly purchased a rundown house which is to be remodeled. This would explain the grubby background of his TikTok videos.

According to TikToker @katannaclarke, Prater is also the father of three children.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha