Who is Jane Noury from 'Always Jane'? All about trans teen model who starred in Rihanna's show

Always Jane revolves around trans teen Jane Noury, who lives with her close-knit family in Sparta, New Jersey. The Amazon Prime series showcases Jane balancing her social life, family and school as she prepares to head off to college.

The upcoming four-part coming-of-age story releases on November 12. Read on to find out more about upcoming model Jane Noury.

Who is Jane Noury from Always Jane?

20-year-old Jane Noury is a transgender model from New Jersey. Noury wishes to pursue an acting and filmmaking career along with her modeling aspirations.

Jane, who is already an inspiration to other transgender teens, wishes to impact the lives of even more individuals who find themselves lost.

She dreams of setting up a transgender youth foundation to provide resources for teens who don’t have the right help and direction.

Jane opened up about her transformation by saying:

"I would say prior to my transition I was very closed off to my family. I was very closed off to myself, my own feelings," she says. "But even after coming out I was still very quiet about me being trans. I didn't want that to be the topic of conservation for me. And I was only 14 or 15 at the time. I really wasn't ready to come out of my shell and be honest about who I am."

Noury decided to share her story with the world when she started her senior year of high school and began her modeling career.

The star met Always Jane director Jonathan C. Hyde while she was at work who was extremely inspired by Noury's courage and journey.

Jane Noury's stint on Rihanna's show

The upcoming model recently appeared in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.

Noury shared her experience at the celebrated Savage X Fenty show, saying:

“Honored to have worked with @badgalriri and a brand that celebrates fearlessness, confidence, and inclusivity!!”

Jane Noury's other projects include features in Hunter Fashion Magazine and Archive Magazine.

About Always Jane

Always Jane is an account of Jane Noury's life between the ages of 18 and 20. The upcoming star is seen journeying from her town in New Jersey to the glitz and glam of New York.

Noury considers Always Jane a love story. She explains:

“Love stories always have hopes, dreams, and heartache, but best of all—a happily ever after. My family has always abundantly showered my sisters and I with love and acceptance, and that made all the difference in the world for my transition. My genuine hope is that a family who may be struggling with acceptance is inspired to open their hearts and embrace their very own story of love upon viewing Always Jane.”

Always Jane will be available to stream on Amazon Prime from November 12, 2021 onwards.

