Who is Sabrina Prater? TikTok conspiracy explained as concerning videos echo 'Buffalo Bill' from Silence of the Lambs 

The safety of TikToker Sabrina Prater is being investigated on video-sharing platforms. Fans of the content creator are concerned about his well-being. Netizens have connected the dots and come to the aforementioned conclusion by observing the background of the videos, which appeared to be surrounded by cameras and an unkempt room.

Sabrina Prater’s real name is Franklin Prater. He has mentioned in his TikTok bio that he loves to explore his feminine side by dressing up as a woman. He had recently begun exploring his identity.

Prior to posting on his @sabrinaprater625 TikTok page, he actively posted content on another profile until he abruptly stopped. Fans speculated that something terrible had happened to him as he had received several hate comments on his TikTok videos.

Sabrina Prater’s most recent upload to his new TikTok profile was uploaded two days ago. The video clip has crossed over 1654 likes and has gained over 607k views.

How old is Sabrina Prater?

The 'Sabrina Prater Conspiracy' began after Franklin Prater went missing a week earlier. Internet sleuths believe he has been abducted by online haters.

The 34-year-old is from Flint, Michigan. His fans are furious as to why police authorities have not looked further into the conspiracy. Many are comparing Sabrina Prater to Buffalo Bill, a character from the 1991 horror film, The Silence of the Lambs. Netizens were shocked by the uncanny resemblance.

Sabrina Prater’s TikTok account currently holds over 188.6k followers. He had accumulated over 1.8 million likes on his account as of November 2021.

The content creator has also been receiving immense flack online. A few internet users have also suggested that he is holding two girls hostage. People believe that he is receiving hate from transphobic internet users. A few comments online included:

“Y’all will run with ANYTHINGGGGG. It genuinely just looks like this person is going through a hard time rn and they’re trying to have a little fun. I really need y’all to stop jumping to conclusions over a blurry still frame from one tik tok.”

“….. it’s just a cross dresser lol”

Another comment read:

“this s**t is fueled by transphobia”

Internet reacts to the Sabrina Prater conspiracy 1/2 (Image via defnoodles/ Instagram)

Internet reacts to the Sabrina Prater conspiracy 2/2 (Image via defnoodles/ Instagram)

11/10🦍 @BabyJokerTheDon Y’all want to see something weird look up Sabrina prater in tik tok. Dude definitely got some girls locked up in his house Y’all want to see something weird look up Sabrina prater in tik tok. Dude definitely got some girls locked up in his house

rossifer @saltyfetus feel like the whole Sabrina Prater thing is sad bc it def just seems like a bunch of transphobic ppl are ganging up on a poverty stricken trans woman because they don’t fit their stereotype of a pretty young trans woman who can transition. It’s horrible the things ppl are saying feel like the whole Sabrina Prater thing is sad bc it def just seems like a bunch of transphobic ppl are ganging up on a poverty stricken trans woman because they don’t fit their stereotype of a pretty young trans woman who can transition. It’s horrible the things ppl are saying

Bradley 💭 @caniscorpse everyone conspiring that sabrina prater is a serial killer or a kidnapper should just admit that they're being led by prejudices, I think! like why are you so convinced that this person is a threat to society? bc they're poor? bc they cross dress? everyone conspiring that sabrina prater is a serial killer or a kidnapper should just admit that they're being led by prejudices, I think! like why are you so convinced that this person is a threat to society? bc they're poor? bc they cross dress?

Although Sabrina Prater has claimed a massive fanbase online, his TikTok account was banned for some time after he livestreamed nudity-related content. He then reclaimed his account and returned to scheduled posts.

