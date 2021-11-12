Travis Scott devil conspiracy videos debunked as Astroworld theories run wild online

Ever since the first reports of Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert tragedy came to light, TikTok content creators have gone on to cover it in their videos. Several of the conspiracy videos on TikTok and YouTube had claimed that the Astroworld deaths were blood sacrifices in Satanic rituals that had caused the turmoil.

Many posts also flowed in on social media alleging "Devil’s presence" in the event, after the videos went viral.

Many videos posted on the platform were factual. They were based on citations from sources like news clippings or attendees’ accounts of the chaos during the concert. However, multiple videos spawned conspiracy theories about what caused the frenzy at the event.

On November 10, a TikTok representative told BBC that the platform would be taking down conspiracy videos about the Astroworld mishap. The tragedy on November 5 claimed eight young lives, while 17 people required hospitalization, in addition to injuring almost 300 attendees.

How did the Travis Scott ‘devil’ conspiracy start after the Astroworld tragedy? Theories got debunked under current investigation by police

The theorists took advantage of the mysterious cause behind the Astroworld tragedy and stampede. The videos started to spread unproven information about the precursor of the tragedy.

While authorities are still investigating the cause behind the crowd panic that turned into a fatal tragedy, there has been a narrative about an alleged perpetrator injecting drugs into attendees.

While the original source of these conspiracy theories is unclear, several reposts and videos inspired by the original have garnered millions of views on TikTok.

It has been speculated that the creators are believers of the "QAnon movement", which believes that a Satanic cabal operates a global human trafficking ring. According to these theories, few celebrities are allegedly also part of this cult.

The videos alleged that Travis Scott was a Satanist

Among the multiple Astroworld conspiracy theories flowing around, there was one that was primarily followed. It suggested that Travis Scott was allegedly a Satan worshiper who “sacrificed” his fans in honor of his mother-in-law Kris Jenner’s birthday.

Kylie Jenner’s mother, Kris, had her birthday on the same day the Houston concert was held. This fact gave much credence to the wide-spread theory.

Furthermore, a few social media posts from believers of the conspiracy theories made connections between the rapper’s promotional material, lyrics and even the date of the event with Satanism. However, none of the connections provided logically-sound points to back them up.

What happened during the Astroworld tragedy?

While the original cause of the event is still being investigated, Houston police chief Troy Finner has revealed that,

“One of the narratives was that some individual was injecting other people with drugs.”

He further added,

“ We do have a report of a security officer, according to the medical staff that was out and treated him last night. He was reaching over to restrain or grab a citizen, and he felt a prick in his neck.”

These theories have spread beyond TikTok, and are being shared on Twitter and Instagram as well. However, almost every social media platform is expected to remove them once detected, as it goes against most of their guidelines.

