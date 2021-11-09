Disturbing throwback video of Travis Scott spitting gets widely circulated after Astroworld Fest stampede

Amidst the controversy regarding the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld, a video of the rapper’s 2015 concert went viral on the internet. In the video, he can be seen spitting at an attendee allegedly trying to steal his shoe.

The video from Travis Scott’s 2015 Openair Frauenfeld (Switzerland) concert has resurfaced, and has brought additional flak upon the rapper.

Several people have further criticized his decision to continue November 5’s Astroworld Houston concert amidst the frenzy.

What happened with Travis Scott at the 2015 Switzerland concert?

The video shows Travis Scott addressing his security guards to get that person. He shouts,

“You try to take my shoe? You wanna be a thief?...Get that motherf***er, get him! F**k him up! F**k him up! F**k him up!”

In the video from 2015, the rapper reportedly halted the concert as a fan grabbed onto his shoes, contrasting him with continuing to perform amidst the frenzy at Astroworld.

In another old video that resurfaced, Travis Scott is seen using homophobic slurs on stage. The video is also, allegedly, from 2015 from a rumored Houston concert.

Travis’ apology video for Astroworld tragedy also received criticism

On November 7, the 30-year-old rapper uploaded an apology video on his Instagram story. In the video, he said:

“I just want to send prayers to those who were lost last night, we are actually working right now to identify the families and be able to help them through these difficult times.”

Travis Scott further added,

“You know my fans, my fans really mean the world to me and I always want to leave them with a positive experience.”

He continued to share,

“Every time I can make out something from what’s going on, I stop the show and help them get the help they need, you know. I could never imagine the seriousness of the situation.”

However, several fans have slammed the video by labeling it as ‘insincere’ and ‘rude.’ Several Twitteratis took offense to Travis, having rubbed his head and closed his eyes for long stretches while he shot the video.

Legal actions that Travis Scott faces for Astroworld chaos

Since November 5’s incident, Travis Scott has received multiple lawsuits for not immediately stopping the Astroworld event when chaos broke out. The lawsuits also include Travis’ surprise performer Drake’s name.

They claim that Astroworld’s producer Live Nation failed to maintain required safety measures to prevent the stampede at the event. A suit filed by 23-year-old Kristian Paredes claims that Travis Scott and Drake incited chaos, and alleged negligence in part with Live Nation. The lawsuit seeks $1 million in damages.

Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee recently revealed that his firm will be representing at least 35 attendees who have decided to sue Travis Scott and Live Nation.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan