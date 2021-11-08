“Worst person”: Travis Scott slammed as controversial throwback video goes viral amid Astroworld fest tragedy 

In the wake of Travis Scott’s Astroworld fest tragedy, an old video of the rapper making controversial comments on stage resurfaced online. The internet recalled the video amid an ongoing debate about the singer’s questionable actions during his concerts.

In the viral video, the musician uses several homophobic slurs while addressing the audience in the mosh pit. The footage is believed to be from an old concert in Houston that created mass outrage against the rapper in 2015.

According to The Guardian, the rapper previously responded to the controversy by apologizing for his actions. He also clarified that he never intended to “disrespect the community” and had an outburst due to onstage excitement.

Before the Astroworld tragedy, the Sicko Mode hitmaker was arrested for disorderly conduct after chanting “we want rage” at the Lollapalooza festival in 2015. He faced similar charges in 2017 after reportedly inciting fans to rush past security during the Birdseye View Tour.

Twitter calls out Travis Scott for old controversial comments amid Astroworld criticism

Travis Scott continues to face criticism for controversial onstage behavior (Image via Getty Images)

On November 5, 2021, chaos broke out at the Astroworld festival after a sudden crowd surge claimed eight young lives and left hundreds of people injured. Officials declared the stampede as an “incident of mass casualty” and deemed the event as one of the most tragic examples of crowd crisis in modern times.

Following the incident, several people blamed Travis Scott for his lack of responsibility and claimed the rapper allegedly continued performing even after the crowd showed visible signs of distress.

Netizens also referenced the old controversial video from his concert to slam the musician for his consecutive disappointing actions over the years:

𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘺 🎄 @noworstbehavior Since Travis Scott said homophobic comments…I never looked at him the same. Worst person I can ever think of. Since Travis Scott said homophobic comments…I never looked at him the same. Worst person I can ever think of.

Em @AnalCigarz ain’t Travis Scott homophobic too? let’s unpack ain’t Travis Scott homophobic too? let’s unpack https://t.co/uFBphtDaaf

BenRatna @BenRatna1

(I cant find the original tweet but hope someone has it) Can We now cancel Travis Scott for being colorist and homophobic? #canceltravisscott (I cant find the original tweet but hope someone has it) Can We now cancel Travis Scott for being colorist and homophobic?#canceltravisscott(I cant find the original tweet but hope someone has it) https://t.co/IORTr9Fy04

biG_wiLL004 @subzer004 @BlueLove_1920 @trvisXX Oh that’s nice, applaud an artist who incites riots and violence at his shows and also throws homophobic slurs around. @BlueLove_1920 @trvisXX Oh that’s nice, applaud an artist who incites riots and violence at his shows and also throws homophobic slurs around.

🌺🤍 @octopusink_ travis scott is such a horrible person ,,, colorist , homophobic , self centered and more ...... travis scott is such a horrible person ,,, colorist , homophobic , self centered and more ......

Gage ✝️🥖🍷 @Gagege I was wondering why the media is going so hard on Travis Scott right now. He does seem like a dirtbag from the videos I've seen, but out of all dirtbags why have they chosen to lampoon him? So I googled "travis scott homophobic" and "travis scott transphobic". Sure enough... I was wondering why the media is going so hard on Travis Scott right now. He does seem like a dirtbag from the videos I've seen, but out of all dirtbags why have they chosen to lampoon him? So I googled "travis scott homophobic" and "travis scott transphobic". Sure enough...

CJ @MrCJCalvert



#TravisScott #ASTROWORLDFest #AstroWorld #Houston So the #Homophobic @trvisXX who should of been cancelled a long time ago has held a concert where at least 8 people have died & many more injured So the #Homophobic @trvisXX who should of been cancelled a long time ago has held a concert where at least 8 people have died & many more injured #TravisScott #ASTROWORLDFest #AstroWorld #Houston

Istrea Guest 🐾❤🐶 @IstreaGuest Travis Scott is nothing but a homophobic, violence inciting, horrible rapper who can now add money OVER murder! That is what it all boils down to! He encouraged over selling the concert and because it was lived streamed, he ONLY cared about the money!🤬 #TravisScottIsOver Travis Scott is nothing but a homophobic, violence inciting, horrible rapper who can now add money OVER murder! That is what it all boils down to! He encouraged over selling the concert and because it was lived streamed, he ONLY cared about the money!🤬 #TravisScottIsOver https://t.co/MhMGDgkGcq

As criticism continues to pour in online, two injured concertgoers have sued Travis Scott and Astroworld organizers for $1 million in damages. Family members of deceased victims like Danish Baig even claimed that the rapper “provoked” the crowd at his show prior to the mass stampede.

The performer has addressed the incident, mentioning that he is “devastated” over the tragedy. He also clarified that he cares for his fans and shared that he was initially unaware of the “severity of the situation”.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, it remains to be seen if the singer will respond to the online criticism and the debate surrounding his role in the Astroworld tragedy. Scott and his team have also maintained their silence over the impending lawsuit so far.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar