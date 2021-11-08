“Worst person”: Travis Scott slammed as controversial throwback video goes viral amid Astroworld fest tragedy 

In the wake of Travis Scott’s Astroworld fest tragedy, an old video of the rapper making controversial comments on stage resurfaced online. The internet recalled the video amid an ongoing debate about the singer’s questionable actions during his concerts.
In the viral video, the musician uses several homophobic slurs while addressing the audience in the mosh pit. The footage is believed to be from an old concert in Houston that created mass outrage against the rapper in 2015.
According to The Guardian, the rapper previously responded to the controversy by apologizing for his actions. He also clarified that he never intended to “disrespect the community” and had an outburst due to onstage excitement.
Before the Astroworld tragedy, the Sicko Mode hitmaker was arrested for disorderly conduct after chanting “we want rage” at the Lollapalooza festival in 2015. He faced similar charges in 2017 after reportedly inciting fans to rush past security during the Birdseye View Tour.
Twitter calls out Travis Scott for old controversial comments amid Astroworld criticism
On November 5, 2021, chaos broke out at the Astroworld festival after a sudden crowd surge claimed eight young lives and left hundreds of people injured. Officials declared the stampede as an “incident of mass casualty” and deemed the event as one of the most tragic examples of crowd crisis in modern times.
Following the incident, several people blamed Travis Scott for his lack of responsibility and claimed the rapper allegedly continued performing even after the crowd showed visible signs of distress.
Netizens also referenced the old controversial video from his concert to slam the musician for his consecutive disappointing actions over the years:
As criticism continues to pour in online, two injured concertgoers have sued Travis Scott and Astroworld organizers for $1 million in damages. Family members of deceased victims like Danish Baig even claimed that the rapper “provoked” the crowd at his show prior to the mass stampede.
The performer has addressed the incident, mentioning that he is “devastated” over the tragedy. He also clarified that he cares for his fans and shared that he was initially unaware of the “severity of the situation”.
However, it remains to be seen if the singer will respond to the online criticism and the debate surrounding his role in the Astroworld tragedy. Scott and his team have also maintained their silence over the impending lawsuit so far.