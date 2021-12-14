How old is xoBrooklynne ? TikTok star canceled over 'My Crown' viral music video 

TikTok star xoBrooklynne is receiving tremendous backlash online after posting her debut music video titled My Crown.

The social media influencer has amassed a massive following online after including body-positivity and self-love messages in her videos. She endlessly uses her platform to call out filters used in posts and rude comments.

Though xoBrooklynne has advocated for body positivity, her debut song has taken a sharp turn.

"Fame can change people": xoBrooklynne dragged online for debut song

The 17-year-old TikTok sensation released My Crown on December 8. Though the song has a peppy tone, it does not seem as happy as one might think.

XoBrooklynne has credited the lyrics of the song to Lauren Frawley and producers Alec Zeilon and Jillian Rossie.

In the song, xoBrooklynne claps back at her "haters" and states that "everyone wants a piece of my crown." She also boasts about her internet stardom in the song.

Other lyrics, including "I'm better than everyone else," have left fans disappointed. Many were quick to notice the change in her social media persona.

Some comments under the YouTube video read:

Brooklynne has not responded to the endless backlash she is receiving online. However, she did mention that she is "never singing again" in a Pen in Cup challenge, which was posted after her song was released.

As her song continues to get dragged online, she announced that she will be releasing an entire album on December 18, Friday.

The TikToker xoBrooklynne has amassed over 10 million followers on the video sharing platform. She is best known for her beauty videos and for posting princess-related content.

