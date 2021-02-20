Addison Rae rumored to launch singing career with Nicki Minaj, and the internet is not happy

TikTok star Addison Rae is reportedly set to make her singing debut alongside rap icon Nicki Minaj, and the internet is far from happy.

After sealing her Hollywood debut with her upcoming film "He's All That," the 20-year old TikTok sensation is now set to launch her singing career, according to Instagram pop culture and gossip page, Deuxmoi:

I THINK I JUST HAD A STROKE: Addison Rae is allegedly launching singing career with a song featuring Nicki Minaj. Addison’s album is being allegedly produced by Benny Blanco and expected March 19. pic.twitter.com/EFERgCNzqH — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 19, 2021

According to the rumors above, American record producer DJ Benny Blanco has produced her first song, which is scheduled to release on the 19th of March.

However, it is the second bit of information that has proved to be a major surprise. Her second single is believed to be a collaboration with Nicki Minaj and is expected to come out this summer.

The thread ends with a claim stating that Addison Rae's music album appears to be legitimate.

Twitter users soon took to social media to voice their discontent over one of their favorite music artists collaborating with a TikTok star.

Fans in disbelief as Twitter responds to rumored Addison Rae x Nicki Minaj collaboration

Addison Rae is one of the most popular TikTok stars in the world and has carved a niche for herself by performing an array of dances. Apart from her TikTok career, she now seems to have her eyes set on becoming a beauty entrepreneur and Hollywood actor.

Since debuting on the popular video-sharing platform in August 2019, she has witnessed unprecedented growth as a social media personality. She is currently the second-most followed personality on TikTok after Charli D'Amelio.

Addison Rae has since gone on to collaborate with companies such as L'Oreal and Reebok. In addition, she has also appeared at high-profile ceremonies such as the Billboard Music Awards and is up for receiving one at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2021.

The 20-year-old is all set to make her debut opposite Tanner Buchanan in "He's All That," a remake of the 1999 popular rom-com "She's All That."

Despite her immense popularity, she is no stranger to online criticism and ridicule. This is primarily due to the consensus that the omnipresent TikTok juggernaut is a marketplace for privileged teenagers who don't really possess any talent.

Keeping that in mind, news of Addison Rae's supposed collaboration with Nicki Minaj did not sit well with a majority of Twitter users:

Nicki Minaj doing charity work 😍😍 — xantara (@xantarawho) February 19, 2021

man, being pretty can get you anywhere 😑😑 — lumos14 (@lumos144) February 19, 2021

when is someone gonna tell these people they can’t sing — LadySquibbles16*wear a mask or get fucked (@LadySquibbles16) February 19, 2021

Autotune has spawned a who cottage industry of influencer 'music' — Shawn🇺🇸🌎 (@SOHHHX) February 19, 2021

not a addison rae x nicki minaj song coming soon. istg nicki just read the first letter of addisons name and thought she was doing a collab with ariana pic.twitter.com/tYAzSDRcC9 — oscar (@grandeobvious) February 19, 2021

why are we talking about addison rae and nicki minaj in the same sentence... — julianna maximoff 🌪 (@SHAD0WS0NHILLS) February 20, 2021

WHY I SEE SOMETHING SAYING ADDISON RAE GOT A NICKI MINAJ FT. YEA IM OUT IEJFODJFODKOFOF pic.twitter.com/K6CkGryF6p — h.ˣ (@FORGlVEMEE) February 19, 2021

If this whole Nicki Minaj x Addison Rae collab is actually happening good for Addison shes getting her name out there but also why tf is Nicki doing this? Also am i the only one who thinks it's unfair that these tiktokers r just being handed their success? — Naïka (@naikamood) February 19, 2021

Addison Rae CAN'T afford Nicki Minaj. — laila // 📌 (@tiredlaii) February 20, 2021

i just saw something that said Addison Rae is making a song with Nicki Minaj and i swear to fuck if that’s true i’m never listening to music ever again. — Destiny Bean (@destinybeann) February 20, 2021

Addison Rae x Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/y7o2R25Qsf — A⚜️ (@IvyLegion) February 19, 2021

addison rae can’t afford nicki minaj... y’all think that feature’s real? pic.twitter.com/7wgciF6MwR — g*rzᴺᴹ (@icyfIow) February 19, 2021

addison rae x nicki minaj ???? pic.twitter.com/UAmoyeLvjY — 𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐃 (@QUEENREVlVAL) February 19, 2021

If there is any semblance of truth attached to this rumor, then Addison Rae would join fellow TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio in the league of high-profile TikTokers who have collaborated with music stars.

One Twitter page even decided to meme the situation with a tongue-in-cheek caption:

CONFIRMED!!! Nicki Minaj ft Addison Rae & Dixie Damelio is the LEAD !!! Pop ERA WE HERE pic.twitter.com/UKy8EbrvfZ — PopCrave (@WinningBarbie) February 20, 2021

With TikTok stars such as Dixie D'Amelio and Bella Poarch collaborating with high-profile names in the music industry, Addison Rae could very well end up being the next TikToker to follow suit.

If this rumor ends up being true, it remains to be seen how the audience will react. Judging by the initial response, the internet does not seem to be looking favorably upon a potential Addison Rae x Nicki Minaj song.