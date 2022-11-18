Who is Anita Wigl’it from Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World? Contestant hosts a New Zealand drag reality competition show

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World is ready to pit fabulous drag queens from around the world against each other to compete for the crown. The show will bring back nine well-known queens who have appeared in different series of the Drag Race franchise and some already have victories under their belts.

The show’s press release reads:

"With Canada as host nation, in every episode of CANADA’S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD it’s each queen for herself. Queens’ talents are tested in maxi and mini challenges and lip-sync battles, where one queen wins the chance to eliminate a fellow competitor until a winner is crowned."

The press release continues to say that throughout the journey on the show, the queens will talk about their personal struggles and successes. They will also showcase the importance of celebrating everyone's "charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent."

One of the nine contestants set to compete in the international drag competition is Anita Wigl’it from Auckland, New Zealand. She previously competed in Canada's Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 1 and is now set to compete for Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World’s crown.

Caluzzi Cabaret’s star Anita Wigl’it is set to compete in Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World

Anita Wigl’it is set to represent New Zealand in Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World. The drag queen owns Auckland’s famous Caluzzi Cabaret and is also the resident queen there. She co-hosts TVNZ’s House of Drag as well as Drag Wars, a monthly comedy show.

The drag queen has been entertaining the world for over a decade and got the inspiration for her drag name while studying music at the University of Auckland. She went to a party with someone and the Drag King there named them Lord and Lady Wigl’it.

She added:

"I added Anita in front and that’s how I was born."

Over the decade that she’s spent in the business, she has made her way into the hearts of many. This has helped her earn a reputation as New Zealand’s “most-loved” drag performer. She is known for her humor, big smile, and work ethic.

In 2018, Anita and Kita Mean served as judges on House of Drag and became known as the famous duo Kita and Anita. They both competed in RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 1 where the Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World contestant impersonated Queen Elizabeth II. She also won the Snatch Game.

In a conversation with Stuff, Wigl’it spoke of her experience being on the Drag Race show and said that the experience was wild. On competing in the upcoming series, she said that she was eliminated halfway through, which led to a lot of her fans being upset about her leaving.

She added that she is excited to go back and show her fans a "little bit more of who I am."

She added that competing against big American drag queens has brought up feelings of imposter syndrome but she’s ready to give it her all. She stated:

"You see them on TV and kind of think ‘they’re at another level’ but then you’re there with them."

The queen said that she was trying to be “authentically” herself and self-confident, but didn’t want to come across as too confident and “cocky.” The drag queen had to keep her appearance on Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World a secret and told her friends that she would be on holiday in Europe and would have no cellphone reception.

The show is set to premiere on Wow Presents Plus and Crave on November 18, 2022.

