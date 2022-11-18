Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World 2022 (Season 1) - Where to follow the contestants on Instagram

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World takes the battle of the crown to a global level. Queens from multiple countries will go head-to-head to win the upcoming series in the Drag Race franchise that will be hosted by Brooke Lynn Hytes, who previously hosted Canada’s Drag Race.

The show will see queens from Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, and all of these drag superstars have previously competed in different offerings from the franchise. While it will be the second chance for some, it’ll be the third for others.

The show’s press release reads:

"With Canada as host nation, in every episode of CANADA’S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD it’s each queen for herself. Queens’ talents are tested in maxi and mini challenges and lip-sync battles, where one queen wins the chance to eliminate a fellow competitor until a winner is crowned."

It continues:

"Throughout this journey, the queens share their personal struggles and successes and showcase the importance of celebrating everyone’s Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent."

Keep up with the drag queens of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World on Instagram

Nine queens are ready to return to the workroom as Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World is set to premiere on November 18. The fabulous queens have been taking the world by storm since they first came into the public eye. Keep reading to find out where to follow them on Instagram.

Anita Wigl’It (@anitawiglit)

From Auckland’s Caluzzi Cabaret, the drag queen has an audience of 81.1K on her social media account. They often take to their feed to post pictures of themselves in drag and their performances. Koko, their adorable dog, often makes an appearance as well, adding more glam to the feed.

Icesis Couture (@itsqueenicesis)

The winner of Canada’s Drag Race Season 2 has 134K followers on Instagram. The queen blesses her feed with her glamorous outfits and often takes to the platform to post snippets of the runways she’s walked on.

Kendall Gender (@kendallgender)

The upcoming queen from Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World’s preferred pronouns are she/he/they as suggested by her bio. She has over 80K followers on Instagram and takes to the platform to post pictures of herself both in and out of drag.

Ra’Jah O’Hara (@therajahoharashow)

Their preferred pronouns are he/his/him/she and has 271K followers on Instagram. The queen often posts about her time on the Drag Race franchise with her glittery and amazing outfits.

Rita Baga (@ritabagaz)

The host of Drag Race Belgique and finalist of Canada’s Drag Race often promotes her work on social media. She has an audience of 186K followers and has a highlight dedicated to her personal merchandise for her fans to look at.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache (@silkyganache)

The public figure has an audience of 343k on the social media platform. Viewers can see her upcoming projects, including Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World, as well as snippets from her previous appearances, on Instagram.

Stephanie Prince (@stephaniesbutt)

The Filipina Goddess and Prairie Queen has 35.4K followers on the platform. Her pink, pastel, and monochrome outfits are the highlights of her account and add a sense of organization to her glam.

Vanity Milan (@itsvanitymilan)

The British queen takes to her social media to share fan art from her followers and even has a highlight dedicated to it. Her audience of 85.6K is often blessed with pictures of the drag queen herself as well as her collaborations and projects.

Victoria Scone (@victoriascone)

Her bio suggests that her preferred pronouns are she/her/they/them and describes herself as #celesbian. She is originally from Wales and has an audience of 191K followers on the platform. Her fabulous drag life is showcased on it and is accompanied by glamor and a lot of colors.

Tune in on November 18 as these queens get together once again in Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World.

