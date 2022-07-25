Who is Molly Poppinz? Drag Race Down Under 2 star was once crowned Vancouver's fierce queen

Season 2 of Drag Race Down Under premieres on July 30 and the competition is all set to be nothing less than fierce. This season, the series will feature ten stunning queens from New Zealand and Australia. One among them is Molly Poppinz hailing from Newcastle, Australia.

After the roaring success of Season 1, Drag Race Down Under Season 2 is all set with the 10 queens shortlisted by Mama Ru herself to compete for the famed reality TV competition series title.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson will return as the main judges, along with guest judges who are yet to be announced.

Often referred to as the Thunder from Down Under, Molly Poppinz is all set to make her debut in Drag Race Down Under Season 2. Prior to the show premiering, here's all you need to know about the contestant.

Molly Poppinz from Drag Race Down Under Season 2 found her confidence in Vancouver

The 30-year-old drag queen made a name for herself in Vancouver after she struggled to find the confidence to perform drag back in her hometown of Newcastle. She was welcomed by the Canadian queer community, following which she was finally able to find the confidence and assurance she needed to perform in front of the crowd.

Molly was away from 2016 to 2019, during which time she worked as a full-time drag performer. According to Variety, the Drag Race Down Under contestant is known for her campy and fun numbers. Not only that, Molly is also a drag DJ, MC/host and live rapper.

Fastforward to 2018, Molly was crowned as the most Fierce Queen in Vancouver. She received her award from Drag Race alumni, Aja, who appeared in Season 9 of the series and Drag Race All Stars Season 3.

The Season 2 Drag Race Down Under contestant made her way back to Australia in 2019. She returned to her hometown of Newcastle. Sadly, they didn't have any queer safe spaces or venues for the community. Inspired to commence her own shows, Molly hopes to one day build a growing drag community in Newcastle.

Molly revealed she is a party girl at heart in her promo for Drag Race Down Under Season 2

During her promo video, Molly shared that it was crazy that she was a Ru girl now, but it did feel right. She added that she was a party girl at heart so right from the start she knew that Molly needed to be a fun girl.

Molly shared that she liked to "look stunning, but act real stupid." Opening up about her time in Vancouver, Canada, the Drag Race Down Under contestant shared that she was an icon in the city. She also added that she likes to consider herself a rapstress like Iggy Azalea.

The contestant shared that she was probably scared of the design challenge, claiming that she was not really a sewer, and that she could start up a machine and sew a stitch, but that was about it.

When asked to give advice to the upcoming drag queens, she shared not to do it, claiming that there are enough drag queens in the world. She added that if one was really inspired to become a drag queen, then they could give it a crack and see where it leads them.

Drag Race Down Under Season 2 is all set to premiere on WOW Presents Plus, Stan (Australia) and TVNZ (New Zealand). Readers can check your local listings for more information.

