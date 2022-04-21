Who did Robert Morse play in Mad Men? Tributes pour in as Tony award winner dies aged 90

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying star Robert Morse recently passed away at the age of 90. The news was confirmed by the writer/producer and VP on the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, Larry Karaszewski. Larry wrote in a tweet,

“My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at the age of 90. A huge talent and a beautiful spirit. Sending love to his son Charlie & daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years – filming People v OJ & hosting so many screenings (How To Succeed, Loved One, That’s Life).”

Robert Morse’s character in Mad Men

Robert Morse gained recognition for his performance as Bertram “Bert” Cooper in the AMC period drama series, Mad Men. The character was a founding partner of Sterling Cooper Advertising Agency.

He left the daily running of the firm to Sterling and Draper but was well aware of the firm’s operations. He was a Republican and fascinated by Japanese culture because of which everyone had to remove their shoes before walking into his office, decorated with Japanese art.

He was a fan of the writings by Ayn Rand and frequently walked through his office in socks. He disliked gum-chewing and smoking and was the owner of a ranch in Montana. Cooper was a widower with no children.

On the evening of July 20, 1969, Bert was watching televised coverage of the Apollo 11 moon landing and was at his private residence. The moment when Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon, he smiles and utters the word, “Bravo!” Later that night, Roger Sterling received a call that Cooper had passed away.

Career of Robert Morse

Robert Morse was famous for his appearances in musicals and plays on Broadway, and in movies and television shows. He was well-known for his role as New York City businessman J. Pierrepont Finch in the 1961 Broadway production and the 1967 film adaptation of the Frank Loesser and Abe Burrows musical, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

He appeared in the comedy film Quick, Before It Melts in 1964 and the 1965 black comedy film The Loved One. He co-starred in Gene Kelly’s A Guide for the Married Man in 1967 and the 1968 television series, That’s Life.

Morse made a guest appearance on the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour in 1968. He also appeared in the movie, The Emperor’s New Clothes alongside Sid Caesar in 1987. He was a part of the original Broadway cast of Sugar, a 1972 musical stage adaptation of Some Like It Hot.

Robert was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 1999 for his career as a stage actor. He was cast as the Wizard of Oz in the San Francisco run of the musical Wicked in 2002 but quit before it opened on Broadway.

He joined other performers including Marlo Thomas in creating the 1972 children’s album, Free to Be… You and Me. He provided the voice for Howler in Hanna Barbera’s Pound Puppies and Jack in the 1979 animated Rankin/Bass special Jack Frost.

Morse appeared in several TV shows and five episodes of the CBS Radio Mystery Theater from 1974 to 1976. He was also cast as journalist Dominick Dunne in the FX anthology series, The People v. O.J. Simpson.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Robert Morse had a huge fanbase because of his flawless performances on screen. People expressed their grief on Twitter when the news of his death went viral on the internet:

Morse’s cause of death has not yet been revealed and detailed information on his funeral is yet to be disclosed.

