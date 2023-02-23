Chrishell Stause and other Selling Sunset stars respond to Josh Flagg’s “actors pretending to be agents” remark

Selling Sunset stars recently had shade thrown at them by Million Dollar Listing’s Josh Flagg. He called them actors pretending to be agents as he reacted to the shadiest moments of the Netflix show.

During the video, he said:

"I was expecting to see a show about real estate but apparently, none of these people have licenses."

In an Instagram post, Jos promoted his own show, MDLLA while also throwing shade at Selling Sunset. He said that if people wanted to watch actors pretend to be agents, they should tune in to his YouTube video where he reviews the show.

Selling Sunset’s Christell Stause claps back at Josh Flagg with her license number

After hearing Flagg’s remarks about the lack of skills in the Selling Sunset cast, reality star Chrishell Stause took to social media to reply to his comments.

In a video, as she reacted to his comments, she said:

"You need help staying on the air babe, just say it. I got you!"

Her video also showed her license number and mentioned her Lifetime movie A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story. She even included a TMZ clip of the MDLLA star taking a dig at her Amazon #1 Best Seller book Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work.

She also said that since real estate was one of her several hustles, she understands the critique, but adds that she would love to work with Josh in the future.

While responding to the comments, the Selling Sunset star threw some shade back at Flagg’s show as well. She stated that the latest season bombed in ratings this week.

However, Josh wasn’t the only star who took to social media to throw shade directed towards the show. Former cast member Christine Quinn, who was on the show for five seasons, also appeared in the comment section. She said that the joke’s on everyone if they think Selling Sunset was ever about real estate.

To her comment, Flagg replied:

"I bet your back hurts from carrying the show."

Quinn also answered a fan question regarding licenses. She said that some of the cast members, including herself, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, and Chelsea Lazkani do in fact have real estate licenses.

Maya also chimed in and said that at least she thinks that the show is about real estate, and added that she sells properties. She also softened her comments by adding that Josh’s comments are funny.

This isn't the first time that the MDLLA star has thrown shade at Selling Sunset, he's done so during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2020. At the time he had said that he's never seen any of "those people" in real life and claimed that he never even saw them on property listings.

This was followed by his remarks about the show in 2021 during an appearance on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. During the podcast, Josh said that he finds it weird and that he doesn’t think half of them are real agents.

Selling Sunset wrapped up season five in May 2022, and is set to return with another season in 2023 on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes