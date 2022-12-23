Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles - Why did Josh Flagg storm out mid-conversation with Tracy and Josh Altman? Details explored

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles season 14 recently premiered on Bravo, and while it showcased a number of luxurious listings, along with that came a whole lot of drama. The famed reality TV real estate show aired with episode 3 on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT.

This week, viewers got to see Tracy Tutor getting Josh Flagg's help in representing her friend Cailin as she had to sell her home in Brentwood. Josh Altman also tried to mentor a new broker while trying to find a sale for a modern house in Hancock park.

The episode also featured drama that went down between the three friends/agents.

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles season 14 featured Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor, and Josh Flagg working together for the first time for the real estate agency, Douglas Elliman. Thanks to their hectic schedule, they meet every week for a drink to relax and hang out. But in episode three, things didn't end well during their hangout session.

Josh Flagg, who was in the middle of his divorce from ex-husband Bobby Flagg, got to know that his friends/agents, Tracy and Josh Altman were still in touch with his ex.

While trying to have a civil conversation about it, Flagg found himself getting upset because Tracy and Altman told him that he hadn't reacted to the divorce so far, and this conversation they were having was the first time they'd seen him show any sort of emotion.

This left the Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star feeling betrayed by his friends and he stormed out of the restaurant.

"I'm emotionally distraught": Josh Flagg opens up about his divorce in Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles episode 3

Flagg, Altman, and Tracy met for drinks one evening after work when the topic of Flagg's ex-husband came up.

Tracy shared that she had spoken to Bobby recently and Altman revealed that Heather had met Bobby earlier. This didn't sit well with Flagg, who felt blindsided by it all. The Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star shared that he had no issues with them hanging out with his ex-husband, but he didn't want to hear about it.

Seeing him get emotional, Tracy and Altman revealed that this was the first time they had seen him get emotional about the divorce.

During his confessional, Altman shared that for Flagg, it's always been about the deal and money. He added that the latter needed to feel like he won the divorce and showed no emotional distress towards it.

But Flagg was offended by their statements. He said:

"You guys are not listening to me. Everything is not cool. I'm emotionally distraught."

Flagg also revealed that his inability to express his vulnerable side was because of insecurities he has had since childhood:

"That's me. That's a guarded human being. That has nothing to do with the marriage. That's just who I am as a person. But that does not mean like 'Oh let's hangout with Bobby right now.' After I'm crying in your arms. I walked out that door and said sayonara I'm never coming back."

Flagg added that they could have a friendship with Bobby, but he didn't want to hear about it. While Tracy and Altman tried to talk to him, he stormed out of the restaurant, leaving the other two shocked.

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their listings for more information.

