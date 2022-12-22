What time will Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 episode 3 air on Bravo? Details explored

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is Bravo's famed reality TV series that recently premiered with season 14 on the network. The show features Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor, and Josh Flagg working together for the real estate agency Douglas Elliman.

The series is all set to return with episode 3 in less than a day and will feature new clients and more drama as well as test the friendships of the three real estate moguls. The forthcoming episode of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will air on Thursday night, December 22, 2022, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT only on Bravo.

The official synopsis for Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 reads,

"Josh Flagg, Tracey Tutor, and Josh Altman are back with the craziest homes in Los Angeles, and the drama that comes with it!"

So far, the series has revealed the process behind how the trio has made a number of stunning sales in the real estate industry.

Episode 3 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will reveal Cailin's plans for her home

Titled A Game of Cat and House, the official synopsis for episode three reads,

"Tracy brings Flagg in on a deal; Altman mentors a new broker who once took a chance on him only to find out that the tables are turned."

Prior to the release of the episode, the famed reality TV series released a sneak peek teasing fans on what they can expect. The trailer begins with Josh Flagg walking into a restaurant to meet with Tracy's client, Cailin. He was surprised to see her talking in a baby voice to her cats.

During his confessional he shared,

"I was gonna say I have seen it all, but, no."

Josh met with Cailin on the account of selling her current house since she recently purchased Diane Keaton's Beverly Hills home. Sharing more details about her house, Cailin said,

"I bought a house that I thought was going to be a rental. I ended up remodelling it and fixing it up. It's got spec. I redid all the kitchens and bathrooms. I redid the entire backyard, I added a bar room."

Cailin then revealed that Tracy had found a potential buyer that she wanted to put the house on escrow with. However, Josh was there to confirm if it was the right way to go about it. Meanwhile, Tracy added that the house would go for $7.9 million if it's put in the open market, but she had already struck some kind of a deal with the buyer.

Viewers will have to wait till the episode airs on Thursday night at 9 pm to find out if Cailin ended up selling her Brentwood house to the buyer on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their listings for more information.

If viewers miss the episode, they can streamed it on Peacock the next day. For those without cable, the episode can be watched live as it airs on YouTube TV, although it would require them to have a valid subscription.

