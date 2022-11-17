Who all are returning to Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14? MDLLA first look and more details explored

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles returns for yet another season on Bravo and it’s time to break all records. The show has gone through major changes and as a result, not everyone’s coming back. Josh Altman, Josh Flagg, and Tracy Tutor will take the lead in season 14 as teased in the trailer, but noticeably missing are Fredrik Eklund, James Harris, and David Parnes.

Bravo’s press release for season 14 of the show reads as:

Critics Choice Real TV Awards winner "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" is back for Season 14 on Bravo, offering a more intimate look than ever before into the lives and careers of real estate powerhouses Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor.

It continues:

With Flagg's recent move to Douglas Elliman, this dynamic trio are all working under the same agency roof for the first time, leading to unprecedented levels of collaboration and competition.

The show is set to return on Thursday, December 8, at 9 pm ET.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 — What we know so far

The trio, who are set to work under the same roof for the first time, are ready to return to screens with a rather intimate season. Since the inception of the show, all the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (MDLLA) cast members will be working under the same agency, Douglas Elliman.

While working together may bring the promise of less competition, it also brings in the possibility of more drama which no reality show is complete without.

Appearing on the show, though not as a main cast member, is Heather Altman, Josh’s wife, co-CEO, and partner in the Brothers. This will allow the couple to work closer even though they may not always be in sync. The trailer briefly shows Josh considering selling their home without asking her opinion, which leads to her breakdown and need of being consoled.

Speaking of drama, the first-look trailer showed the trio at odds when Flagg told his co-stars that he’s dating someone new who he started seeing just two weeks after his separation from Bobby Boyd. This prompts Altman to tell him to take some time and Flagg snaps back saying that they’re not getting married any time soon.

That’s not all, the trailer teased another argument because Altman and Tutor chose to hang out with Flagg’s ex. While having lunch, they tell him about this, which upsets him, as he said:

"Great, this is exactly what I want to hear…you want to have a friendship with a person, have a friendship with the person. F*** both of you."

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will see the exes come together to sell a Westwood property together, since they have to co-list and neither of them wants to give it up. While the show will see them possibly batting it out in the real estate ring, Flagg seems pretty happy in his new relationship. During dinner with Beyers, his new beau, the two seemed quite happy. Beyer said:

"I feel like I’m on an endless sleepover with my best friend."

To this, Flagg responded with:

"I love you angel."

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is set to return to screens on December 8, at 9 pm ET on Bravo, and episodes of the same will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

