Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles - Tracy gets Josh Flagg’s help in selling her friend Cailin’s Brentwood home 

Bravo's Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles season 14 recently premiered and featured several luxurious listings. The famed reality TV series aired episode 3 on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT.

Picking up right where it left off last week, Tracy continued to feel pressured into selling Cailin's Brentwood home in two weeks. This was because Cailin put down an offer for her dream home, Diane Keaton's Beverly Hills house. Once that was accepted, she had to sell her current home to avoid paying two mortgages.

Titled A Game of Cat and House, the official synopsis for episode three reads:

"Tracy brings Flagg in on a deal; Altman mentors a new broker who once took a chance on him only to find out that the tables are turned."

Ultimately, Tracy found a buyer for Cailin's house, who turned out to be the agent's friend. It was Ashley, who recently went through a divorce and had two weeks to shift. At first, Tracy priced Cailin's house for $7.9 million, and Ashley subsequently fell in love with the house.

However, the Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles found herself stuck in between her friends as she couldn't be both their agents without upsetting one another. Hence she brought in her trusted friend and colleague, Josh Flagg, to help her represent Cailin and finalize the offer for her Brentwood home.

Josh Flagg helps Cailin on Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles episode 3

Tracy updated Josh on the entire rundown of how Cailin found her dream home and was in a hurry to sell her current home in Brentwood. Josh agreed to help Tracy, but he didn't want a commission for it, instead, he wanted Tracy's dogs, Jake and Sadie, for three weeks.

Bravo @BravoTV Seems like the cat got Josh's tongue in tonight's #MDLLA 9/8c 🤣 Seems like the cat got Josh's tongue in tonight's #MDLLA 9/8c 🤣 https://t.co/gvhb6ZhrRI

Tracy subsequently accepted the deal. Later in the episode, Josh met up with Cailin and found out more about her house. Sharing details about her Brentwood house, Cailin said,

"I bought a house that I thought was going to be a rental. I ended up remodelling it and fixing it up. It's got spec. I redid all the kitchens and bathrooms. I redid the entire backyard, I added a bar room."

Josh told Cailin they could increase the price from $7.9 million to $8.5 million and negotiate. When he told Tracy about it, she was shocked that he was trying to sell it for higher, but since Ashley was also in a hurry to buy the house, the Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star revealed that they could put in an offer for $8.1 million, but Josh was still not happy and stuck with his $8.5 million.

The Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star spoke to her friend Ashley again and agreed on a price of $8.25 million. However, Josh said they would not go lower than $8.3 million. Since it was just a $50,000 difference, Tracy and her client agreed. While Josh thought he made a good deal, Tracy, on the other hand, was happy as she brought it down to $8.3 million.

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes