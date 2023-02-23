The Paramedic Who Stalked Me cast list, release date, and more

Lifetime's latest mystery thriller, The Paramedic Who Stalked Me, will arrive on the network on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

It is helmed by Dave Thomas, a critically acclaimed filmmaker with an Emmy to his name and titles like The Amazing Race, Nip Tuck, and The West Wing under his belt.

The movie follows the story of a young woman who, after an accident that almost killed her, is stalked by an EMT worker who saved her life.

The official synopsis for the movie reads as follows:

"After a near-fatal accident, a young woman finds herself the target of the EMT who saved her life, and whom she reminds of his high school love who died tragically years ago…and he will do anything to have her back in his life."

The movie was originally titled Psycho Paramedic, which was later changed to the current title. Written by Daniel West, the movie has a run-time of one hour and thirty minutes.

Anne-Marrie Kennedy, Ben VanderMey, and others to star in The Paramedic Who Stalked Me

1) Anne-Marrie Kennedy

Kennedy is known for her roles in Holidate (2020), The Ex Obsession (2022), and Will Trent (2023). The actor stars as Hayley in the upcoming Lifetime mystery thriller.

2) Ben VanderMey

VanderMey was heavily involved in sports throughout high school and excelled in football, wrestling, weightlifting, and track. Upon graduation, he was offered a football scholarship to Charleston Southern University, but he discovered his passion for acting and changed the course of his career.

He plays Officer Parris in the Lifetime movie.

3) Maeve Quinlan

Quinlan is an American actress and former professional tennis player who is best known for starring in the critically acclaimed hit series, South of Nowhere.

She was also a recurring star in 90210 and is known for her roles in The Sinister Surrogate and Teenage Bank Heist. She stars as Karen in the Lifetime movie.

4) Ashton Leigh

Leigh was introduced to the entertainment industry at a very early age. She competed in pageants, starred in commercials and theatre, and was also a model. Leigh is a known face for her roles in Ambitions, NCIS: New Orleans, Queen Sugar, Killing It, Queen of the South, Looking for Alaska , On Becoming a God in Central Florida, The Act, Preacher, Cobra Kai, Tremé, and Dynasty.

She will play Detective Atkins in The Paramedic Who Stalked Me

Andrew Spach, Ryan Paynter, Allen Burns, Dave Pileggi, Samantha Noel Van Sickle, Nick Clark will be part of the supporting cast in The Paramedic Who Stalked Me.

Since it is a Lifetime original feature, the movie can be exclusively watched on the Lifetime streaming website. To watch it, fans will need to be subscribed to the Lifetime streaming site.

Catch The Paramedic Who Stalked Me on Sunday, February 26, on Lifetime.

Poll : 0 votes