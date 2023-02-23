Shrinking episode 6 release date, air time, what to expect, and more details

Episode 6 of Shrinking, titled Imposter Syndrome, will be released on Friday, February 24, 2023, at approximately 12 am (ET)/(PT) and 5 am (GMT) on Apple TV+.

Created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, Shrinking stars Jason Segel as Jimmy Laird, Jessica Williams as Gaby, Luke Tennie as Sean, Michael Urie as Brian, Lukita Maxwell as Alice, Christa Miller as Liz, and Harrison Ford as Dr. Paul Rhoades.

Ted McGinley, Heidi Gardner, Lilan Bowden, Rachel Stubington, and several others appear in recurring/guest roles. The comedy-drama series premiered on January 27 this year.

Shrinking episode 6 will see Paul experimenting with medical marijuana

Episode 6 of Shrinking will see Jimmy figuring out new ways of handling his issues with not only his patients but also his teenage daughter. He still hasn't healed from the emotional scars of his wife's passing, but the world is showing him no mercy.

The upcoming episode will see Jimmy reluctantly throw a party after a lot of convincing from his daughter Alice. His friend/co-worker Gaby will face problems of her own with hormones and libido after her divorce. In addition, Jimmy's neighbor Liz, with whom he has a love-hate relationship, will urge Paul to try some medical marijuana to help him with Parkinson's disease.

The official synopsis of episode 6 reads,

"At Alice's urging, Jimmy agrees to host a party; Gaby struggles with her post-divorce libido; Liz recommends medical marijuana to Paul."

What happened in the previous episode of Shrinking?

In episode 5 of the series, titled Woof, everyone had to face their own share of problems. Sean had a heart-to-heart conversation with Jimmy's daughter Alice for the first time, but the latter is worried about her friend after he displayed some self-harming behavior.

Brian, who finally decided to propose to his boyfriend, got cold feet at the last moment, while Jimmy tried to get back in touch with his patient Grace. Paul and Jimmy had a moment of tension, but in the end, the duo talked things out and reunited. Jimmy finally mustered the courage to tell his daughter about his disease, which he had kept under wraps for a long time.

The episode was directed by James Ponsoldt and written by Bill Posley.

What is Shrinking about?

Apple TV+ comedy-drama follows the life of Jimmy Laird, a therapist who is in dire need of therapy himself. A few months prior to the events in the series, Jimmy lost his wife in a car accident and is now left with a daughter to take care of.

He has good friends at work, and his patients love him for his dedication to them and his job. However, Jimmy's relationship with Alice is an estranged one, and he is doing everything to earn her respect as a responsible father.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"Sometimes you need to break down to have a breakthrough. Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives...including his own."

Executive producers of the show include Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein, Neil Goldman, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, James Ponsoldt, and Randall Keenan Winston.

Don't forget to catch episode 6 of Shrinking on Friday, February 24, 2023, at approximately 12 am (ET)/(PT) and 5 am (GMT) on Apple TV+.

Poll : 0 votes