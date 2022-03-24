How did Hank Williams Jr's wife die? Tributes pour in as his partner of 31 years, Mary Jane Thomas, passes away

Hank Williams Jr.’s wife, Mary Jane Thomas, recently passed away. People confirmed that she died on March 22 and was reported to be 58 to 61 years old at the time of death.

Mary’s son, Samuel, paid tribute to his late mother in a statement to People:

“My dear Mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her. She had a smile and presence that lit up every room and she never met a stranger she didn’t befriend. Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time! Now she gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side.”

According to Samuel, his mother was one of Hawaiian Tropic’s top models. He added that his father fell in love with her the minute he saw her in the early 80s.

Hank Williams’ wife’s cause of death explored

A spokesperson for the Jupiter Police Department told several outlets that they received a medical call from the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa at around 5 pm on Tuesday.

Mary was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. According to TMZ, she may have suffered a complication from a medical procedure, leading to her death.

Mary and her husband made their last public appearance in November 2021 when the latter was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Many people have taken to Twitter to express their grief after hearing about Mary Jane Thomas' death:

Mary is survived by her husband Hank, parents Ramona and Bill, brother Andy, sister Angela, son Samuel, and three grandchildren: Beau Weston, Tennyson Hiram, and Audrey Jane.

Hank Williams and Mary Jane Thomas relationship timeline

Mary Jane Thomas and Hank Williams as seen during the 2021 Medallion Ceremony (Image via Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Mary met Hank in 1985 at one of his concerts in Washington State. They tied the knot in 1990.

Mary was Hank’s third wife. They shared a daughter named Katherine and a son named Samuel. Hank has three more children from his previous marriages.

Katherine was killed in a car crash in June 2020 when she was 27. A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson said that she and her husband Tyler Dunning’s SUV were towing a boat. It crossed the highway median and rolled over before coming to a stop on the east shoulder of the roadway.

Meanwhile, Samuel released his debut country album, Glasshouse Children, in August 2021 after the death of his sister.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh