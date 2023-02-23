Which Game of Thrones actor stars in Mayor of Kingstown? Meet Aidan Gillen 

Aidan Gillen stars as Milo Sunter in Mayor of Kingstown, but the actor has also previously appeared in HBO's hit fantasy drama, Game of Thrones, as Petyr Baelish, also known as Littlefinger.

In Mayor of Kingstown, Milo Sunter is Mike McLusky's archnemesis and has been seen playing a game of cat and mouse with the FEDs since the show's inception. As a feared Russian mobster, he spent much of Season 1 behind bars before escaping, and his current whereabouts remain a mystery to all but a select few.

In Game of Thrones, Aidan Gillen portrays Petyr Baelish, also known as Littlefinger. He belongs to House Baelish and is known for his methodical, cunning, and selfish nature. Littlefinger is known to keep his true intentions hidden until the end, making him a complex and intriguing character.

Aidan Gillen filmography and career

Born in Drumcondra, Dublin, on 24 April 1968, Gillen is the youngest of six children born to Patricia (née Gillen) and Denis Murphy. He studied at St. Vincent's C.B.S. in Dublin's Glasnevin neighborhood.

At the age of fourteen, Aidan Gillen started his acting career, and by sixteen, he had already portrayed Nick Bottom in a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Project Arts Center. When he was nineteen, he moved to London in 1987.

On TV, he is known for his portrayal of Stuart Alan Jones in the Channel 4 series Queer as Folk, John Boy in the RTÉ series Love/Hate, Tommy Carcetti in the HBO series The Wire, Dr. J. Allen Hynek in The History Channel's Project Blue Book and Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish in HBO's Game of Thrones.

Aidan Gillen has even made a name for himself in cinema for playing Janson in Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials and Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Miles Jackson in 12 Rounds, Queen's manager John Reid in Bohemian Rhapsody, Robert in The Lovers, and CIA operative Bill Wilson in The Dark Knight Rises.

He even played Paul Serene in the 2016 video game Quantum Break. Gillen has won three Irish Film & Television Awards and has been nominated for a British Academy Television Award, a British Independent Film Award, and a Tony Award.

Aidan Gillen was married to Olivia O'Flanagan from 2001 to 2015 and has two children with her, Berry and Joe. He is currently in a relationship with singer Camille O'Sullivan.

He resides in his native Dublin.

What is the Mayor of Kingstown about?

Mayor of Kingstown stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, a member of a powerful family in Kingstown, Michigan. His family has always been involved in the crime and prison system of the town as they are its power brokers, which is a flourishing business.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Huge Dillon, the show is inspired by Hugh Dillon's experiences growing up in a crime-ridden city.

Dillon once explained:

"I can tell you this, I grew up in a town with 9 penitentiaries, a maximum, a medium and a women's [penitentiary], minimum security"

He continued:

"You know, as a kid, my mom was a teacher my friend's parents were prison guards, one was a warden, other friends were convicts and it was, you know, in this perfectly cultivated civilized world there's this brutality and these institutions."

The show has been on the receiving end of positive reviews and does a great job of showcasing systemic racism, corruption, and inequality in modern society.

