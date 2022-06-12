"Freddie Mercury is smiling down": Fans get emotional as Harry Styles rocks the stage in Freddie Mercury avatar

Singer Harry Styles kicked off the European leg of his Love On Tour in Glasgow on June 10, 2022, and fans have been raving about the star's performance all over Twitter. Many compared the One Direction star to legendary rock icon Freddie Mercury, saying the late Queen frontman is ''smiling down.''

Read further ahead to see more reactions on Twitter.

Emotional Harry Styles fans draw comparisons with Freddie Mercury

Several fans took to Twitter to praise Harry Styles' performance and stage presence, comparing him to the iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter that you must check out:

Louis & Harry FBI !🇲🇽 @LTHSOURCE Harry on stage is a mix of Elton John’s craziness and Freddie Mercury’s stage presence with unique performances he only has the secret of. And we’re thriving for it. Harry on stage is a mix of Elton John’s craziness and Freddie Mercury’s stage presence with unique performances he only has the secret of. And we’re thriving for it.

Émilie ღ @nolwtcontrol Harry as Freddie Mercury tonight because why not. Harry as Freddie Mercury tonight because why not. https://t.co/rg7CWVD1vt

lucie @tomlinsotb rip freddie mercury u would’ve loved harry styles rip freddie mercury u would’ve loved harry styles https://t.co/xxIrfgNe0t

Nemesis @Ashlea_Tayla I’ve come to the conclusion that #HarryStyles is this generations Freddie Mercury. I’ve come to the conclusion that #HarryStyles is this generations Freddie Mercury.

James Melville @JamesMelville Ibrox Stadium. Glasgow. Harry Styles putting on a show. My teenage daughter loved it. I secretly did as well. Ibrox Stadium. Glasgow. Harry Styles putting on a show. My teenage daughter loved it. I secretly did as well. 🎶 https://t.co/junn12yoJQ

Fans got emotional as they shared collages of the two stars, comparing their flamboyant persona and fashion.

Earlier, Harry Styles appeared in a Freddie Mercury-like avatar at Coachella, which led to comparisons between the two stars. He rocked the stage in a stunning Gucci outfit with metallic shorts and a stylish silver belt. Many fans praised Styles for his unique fashion sense and magnetic stage performance.

Harry Styles' Love On Tour and other recent works

Harry Styles began the European leg of his Love On Tour gigs on June 10, 2022. Love On Tour, which was earlier slated to begin in 2020, was pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and kicked off in September 2021. The tour supports two of Styles' studio albums, Fine Line and Harry's House. Despite numerous scheduling conflicts due to the pandemic, the tour has been quite successful.

In November 2021, Styles made a memorable cameo appearance in the popular MCU flick, Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao. He also released a single earlier this year, titled As It Was, which became a massive commercial success. On the acting front, Styles will play a pivotal role alongside Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling and will also star in the lead role in Michael Grandage's romantic drama, My Policeman.

About Freddie Mercury

Widely regarded as one of the greatest singers of all time, Freddie Mercury is best known as the frontman of the iconic 70s rock band, Queen. Mercury wrote several of the band's smash hits, including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are The Champions, Somebody to Love, and many more. Queen were noted for their energetic stage performances and are regarded as one of the most commercially successful rock bands of all time.

As a performer, Mercury was celebrated for his flamboyant stage persona and unique fashion style. Queen's performance at the 1985 Live Aid gig is fondly remembered to this date by rock fans and is considered to be among the finest performances of all time by various magazines and publications. The concert was noted for Freddie's electrifying stage presence that enthralled the audience. He was also known for his high vocal range and versatility as a singer.

Freddie Mercury died of bronchial pneumonia on November 24, 1991, a day after publicly announcing that he had AIDS. A posthumous biopic, titled Bohemian Rhapsody, starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, was released in 2018.

