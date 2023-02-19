Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 6 recap: Is Bunny released finally?

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 pits Mike McLusky against a system that is completely against him, and he is left to himself to deal with the aftermath of the riots. To clean up the situation, McLusky made a deal with Bunny, the other gang leaders, and the DA, but he failed to secure the Generals’ release, which led to their being transferred to a different location.

Mayor of Kingstown released another new episode today titled Left with the Nose. The episode saw Mike unleashing his mean side as he tried to negotiate a deal to release Bunny from prison. But the latter had other plans.

What happens in Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 6?

The sixth episode of Mayor of Kingstown opens with Mike visiting Wendy, the CEO of the Warwick Group, and discussing the situation of the Tent City inmates who were shifted to the Anchor Bay prison. He makes a deal with her to have Bunny released from Anchor Bay in exchange for a favor from him, and Wendy agrees to cooperate.

Meanwhile, in Anchor Bay, Bunny’s companions hang out with Big Hush and discuss Bunny’s solitary confinement after Luis’ death. However, things get disrupted as an inmate attacks the group while the guards watch. Following this, Mike instructs Kareem to find out who is behind the uprisings at Anchor Bay.

Kareem finds out that correctional officer Davidson is behind the events at Anchor Bay, and Mike pays Davidson a visit, asking him to release Bunny from solitary. The duo get into an argument, and Kyle intervenes and beats up Davidson. Mike then goes to meet Bunny to say he is having him released.

Mike, Ian, and Kyle meet Robert Sawyer, who is being investigated for his role in the prison riots, and there is a chance that he could lose his job. Mike agrees to look into the matter. Meanwhile, Kyle, who was suffering from mental health issues, revealed that he stole Milo Sunter’s bearer bonds from the KPD evidence room. This makes Mike angry, as it could backfire and land them in trouble.

What happens at the end?

Mike meets with DA Lockett to convince him to release Bunny and the other inmates, given that the DA’s office made a deal with the criminals to ensure peace in Kingstown. If Lockett fails to keep his end of the bargain, things will go from bad to worse. But the DA argues that they don't need to hold up the deal as they have more influential criminals in Kingstown locked up. Mike is enraged, and he threatens the DA with legal action.

Meanwhile, one of the gang leaders approaches Bunny in prison, offering help, while Bunny plans something big that would trigger his release from prison. Mike manages to make another deal with the DA that confirms Bunny's release. But a twist in this episode of Mayor of Kingstown threatens trouble down the line. When a mysterious shooter assassinates DA Lockett, Bunny takes matters into his own hands, throwing all plans into disarray. It is implied that Bunny had DA Lockett killed. This would mean more trouble for Mike.

Catch the next episode of Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+ on Sunday, February 26, to see how Mike deals with this new situation.

