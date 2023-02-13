Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 5 recap: No more cooperation from Bunny

Mayor of Kingstown returned with a new episode on February 13, 2023. The crime drama series, which follows Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner), a peace broker between criminals and the law, had a slow start this time, barely moving the story forward and falling back into a repetitive pattern.

Episode 5 of Mayor of Kingstown had a lot to explore and answer, but it did very little with the time it had. Unfortunately, this episode was a snoozer, with little to chew on for the rest of the week. It started out promising but ended up going nowhere.

Mike's attempts to strike a deal with Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa) and stop the carnage caused by Milo's (Aidan Gillen) fortune were featured in Mayor of Kingstown season 2, episode 5. Here is a detailed recap of the latest episode of the series.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2, episode 5 recap: Still no resolution to the pressing problems

The fifth episode begins with a setback caused by the prison's major reorganization, which saw the leaders transferred to different facilities. This meant that the episode continued with the hunt for Bunny and Mike's attempts to get him out.

As the episode advances the plot, we see family members of the inmates crowding Mike in an attempt to find out about their family member's whereabouts. Bunny’s cousin Rhonda (Nona Parker Johnson) cut the line and spoke to Mike about protecting her business, which the former agreed to.

Meanwhile, among the various gang leaders, including Bunny, there is growing concern that Mike is not doing enough. One of the inmates even died by suicide in front of Bunny, adding to his concerns. Carney (Lane Garrison) informed Mike of the whereabouts of two other gang leaders, but Bunny's whereabouts remain unknown.

Bunny was later spotted by Carney during the death of another inmate. On the outside of the prison, Mike also dealt with Milo's fortune, which was dug up by Horace and is currently the reason for many deaths. This episode also saw the death of Horace's wife.

Despite the myriad of changes and drama over the bonds, a hooded man stole the bonds at the end of the episode, kickstarting another mystery about Milo's fortune.

The drama was more intense inside the prison, where the belief in Mike was rapidly fading among the leaders. Kareem Moore (Michael Beach) spoke to the gang leaders and told them that he wasn't a part of Mike's deal. He also asked them to behave during the transition. This angered the crime bosses, one of whom burst out after Kareem left. He complained about Mike and said that he had enough of the false promises.

This led to mass unrest among the gang leaders, including Bunny, who lost faith in Mike. Despite Carney getting a phone to Bunny at the end of the episode, it was too late to convince the gang leader to cooperate. Bunny told Mike over the phone that he was going to take control now despite Mike's strong warnings.

However, at the end of the conversation, Bunny was taken in by the guards and put in the kill box. The Bloods leader was also attacked in his own cell and set on fire.

This increased the urgency of the plot, but no development took place. Mayor of Kingstown will return with a new episode soon.

