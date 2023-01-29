Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 3 release date, time, plot details, and more

Mayor of Kingstown, the highly-rated show by Taylor Sheridan, is all set to return with a new episode from its sophomore season on January 29, 2023.

The show has gained a significant following since it began airing and is now garnering even more traction in its second season. It is helmed by Jeremy Renner, who plays the role of Mike McLusky, the unofficial mayor of the town.

The upcoming episode of the show is titled Five at Five. The episode will follow Mike's attempts at finding Iris (Emma Laird) and seeking help for the same. The episode is also expected to pack a lot of drama after episode 2 put a chain of events in motion that would ultimately result in the course of the story changing.

The episode will premiere on January 29, 2023, at 3 am EST.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 3 preview: More trouble for Mike, more drama for fans

As unfortunate as it sounds, fans have rarely wished well for their protagonists in this show as it ensures that the drama will linger on a little longer. The upcoming episode of the Paramount+ show will be no different.

While there has been very less information about the content of the upcoming episode, there has been a vague plot line that has been released.

According to sources, the next episode will follow Mike as he asks for help in finding Iris. After failing to get any help, he will take matters into "his own hands." This has generally led to bloody consequences in the past.

The episode will also see Robert (Hamish Allan-Headley) executing a meticulous plan that would prove to be quite dangerous for Mike. Kyle (Taylor Handley) will also be involved in the main plot of the episode.

More about Mayor of Kingstown

Mayor of Kingstown is an American thriller show that follows the powerful McLusky family, who are described as power brokers in the series. Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the series premiered on November 14, 2021, on Paramount+.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"A crime drama about an important contemporary issue, America's prison system, "Mayor of Kingstown" follows the McLusky family in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. The family of power brokers between police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians tackle themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality."

It further states:

"The crime thriller series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. The cast includes Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, and Derek Webster."

The Mayor of Kingstown season 2 cast includes Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, Dianne Wiest as Mariam McLusky, Hugh Dillon as Ian Ferguson, Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin "Bunny" Washington, Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky, Emma Laird as Iris, Derek Webster as Stevie, Aidan Gillen as Milo Sunter, and Nishi Munshi as Tracy McLusky.

The upcoming episode of the show will premiere on January 29, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates.

