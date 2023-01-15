What time will Mayor of Kingstown season 2 air on Paramount+? Release date, plot, and more details

After a hit first season, Mayor of Kingstown is returning for a second run this week. Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the hard-hitting crime thriller series stars Jeremy Renner and Academy Award-winner Dianne Weist.

After the first season premiered on November 14, 2021, and gained popularity, the show has been picked up for another season. The second installment of the show will release this Sunday, January 15, 2023.

A recap of the first season

Season 1 of Mayor of Kingstown introduced viewers to the characters in the story and we saw all their arcs coming together in the finale. We also saw Mike still trying to figure out where he stands in the family and in society as the new Mayor of the town.

After the unfortunate demise of his brother, Mike is left with all the responsibilities and he takes charge while struggling to bring order to the anarchic prison town, which had no structure or organized system.

The first season ended with an explosive and shocking finale where we saw a prison riot break out and disrupt the lives and future of the town.

What is season 2 all about?

The second season will pick up where last season left off. As the prison riot turns the town upside down, Mike takes it upon himself to install a new hierarchy within the prison to curb the revolt.

With the help of his ally, Bunny, Mike devises a new strategy to stop the riots but his plan backfires and he will have to contend with the consequences. But that is not the only threat that Mike has to face, since his old jailhouse nemesis, Milo, also busts out of prison and escapes during the riot.

Meanwhile, we will also see Mike's mother Miriam, a pious widow, and his brother, a local cop named Kyle (Handley), recovering from the trauma of the riot and struggling to accept the condition of the town now.

From the trailer of the second season of Mayor of Kingstown, it can be gauged that things are not going to be easy for Mike or his family, and the rest of the town. Things are going to get dark and out of control, with more corruption, chaos, and brutality.

How to watch the show?

Mayor of Kingstown is a Paramount+ original series, which means that it will be exclusively available on the Paramount streaming platform. You can sign up for a Paramount+ plan to watch the show. Services are available for $4.99 per month, which includes ads, and the Premium Plan is available at $9.99 per month with limited ads.

Catch the ten-episode series on Paramount Plus this Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Cast for the new season

Season 2 will bring back Jeremy Renner in the lead role of the Mayor, and he will be joined by Kyle Chandler, Dianne Wiest, Aidan Gillen, Tobi Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, James Jordan, Pha'rez Lass, Nishi Munshi, Nichole Galicia, and Hamish Allan-Headley.

Hugh Dillon also stars in the series as Ian Ferguson, a senior narcotics, robbery, and homicide detective.

