When will ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Episode 9 air? Release date, trailer, and more

The first season of Mayor of Kingstown has only two episodes left and so far, the storyline has impressed viewers.

Titled 'The Lie of the Truth', Mayor of Kingstown Episode 9 will revolve around Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) failing to maintain peace in the town, especially in prison. Chaos is brewing between inmates and security guards, which will culminate in the upcoming episode.

The official synopsis reads:

“Tracy has good news for Kyle; Mike and Iris spend a peaceful day at the cabin, unaware of the trouble escalating back in town.”

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ releases on Sunday

The ninth episode of Mayor of Kingstown is all set to air on Sunday, January 2 at 3.00 am Eastern Time (ET) on Paramount Plus.

Viewers can also opt for different streaming services, such as Philo, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV and YouTube TV to get the channel. The latest episodes will be available on the network’s site the following day as well.

What to expect from ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Episode 9?

In the previous episode, Mike found Milo’s instructed metal case, which was a bus full of corpses. Mayor of Kingstown Episode 9 will show Mike solving the mystery regarding the 26 murdered victims and why he felt a weird connection to their deaths.

Iris and Mike will be seen getting more comfortable in each other’s company. Previously, Iris was taken by Duke who sold her to a local gangster where she was found drugged and abused. Eventually, Bunny found Iris and called Mike, who took her under his protection and shot Duke dead.

The upcoming episode might dive deep into Iris’ past, which could be more brutal than what she went through recently.

Mike’s position as mayor might seem to be in question after the violence in Episode 8. Security guard Sam has been stabbed by a female inmate who justifies what she's done by blaming the former of raping her.

Later, an inmate is found dead, leading to a major fight and chaos in the prison. In the trailer, Mike tells one of the guards his theory regarding the chaos caused by prisoners. He says:

“They want payback.”

Meanwhile, Kyle and Tracy are prepping to welcome their child. Mayor of Kingstown will conclude its first season next weekend. There have been no reports about a second season, however, it might happen soon as viewers positively responded to the first season.

Edited by Siddharth Satish