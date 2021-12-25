When will ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Episode 8 air? Release date, where to watch and more

The eighth episode of Mayor of Kingstown is all set to air this Sunday. The storyline of the first season revolves around Mayor Mike McLusky and his family who have been maintaining the peace of the town for decades.

This time, under Mike’s supervision, Kingstown is on the verge of losing control.

Mayor of Kingstown is led by Marvel actor Jeremy Renner, alongside James Jorden (Ed), Taylor Handley (Kyle McLucky), Aiden Gillen (Milo) and Emma Laird (Iris), who are the prime focus of Episode 8.

Where to watch ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

Mayor of Kingstown airs new episodes on Paramount Plus. Episode 8 will stream on the network at 3.00 am Eastern Time (ET) on December 26, Sunday.

It will be available on the network’s site after the episode’s premiere. Those who don’t have Paramount Plus can opt for several livestreaming services, such as Philo, FuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

What to expect from Episode 8?

The upcoming episode of Mayor of Kingstown will focus on Mike trying to find out what’s inside the suspicious metallic container. The mayor is already in a difficult situation and the revelation of the object’s content might land him in more trouble.

It is also speculated that the container might have something that threatens Kingstown’s peace.

The official synopsis of Mayor of Kingstown Episode 8 reads:

“Kyle and Kingstown PD try to make sense of the crime scene; Mike takes matters into his own hands; Sam makes a costly mistake.”

The FBI is still investigating the shootout at the pizzeria and Mike’s brother Kyle is still under the scanner. If Renner’s character finds anything illegal in Milo’s said container, then Kyle might not be able to clear his name.

Parallelly, Iris has gotten herself into a bad situation. It looks like Mike has given up on her and she is on her own to find her way back to a normal life.

In the meantime, Ed might take revenge for Kenny’s murder. The convicted person is in prison with him and is also related to Bunny. If Ed makes one wrong move, chaos will be brought to Kingstown’s streets. So, in one way or the other, Mike’s situation does not look good as a mayor, brother and also, as a person.

Also Read Article Continues below

Paramount Plus airs new episodes of Mayor of Kingstown every Sunday at 3.00 am ET.

There's a new show out and it features underground vampires. More info right here!

Edited by Sabine Algur