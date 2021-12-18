When will ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Episode 7 air? Release date and more

Mayor of Kingstown has turned out to be a super intense and interesting series so far. Its upcoming seventh episode, titled 'Along Came a Spider,' will see Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) failing to maintain the peace of Kingstown.

In the previous episode, the prison went into lockdown due to a shootout, and Milo played an ugly move against Mike.

Mayor of Kingstown episode 7 will deal with the aftermath of those incidents. The official synopsis reads:

“Mike pays Milo a visit, looking for answers; tensions at the men's prison reach a boiling point; Mike makes a disturbing discovery.”

Where to watch ‘Mayor of Kingstown’?

Mayor of Kingstown is a new series that airs on Paramount Plus every Sunday. The seventh episode will premiere on December 19 at 3.00 am Eastern Time (ET).

Those who don’t have access to the channel can get it via several live streaming services, such as fubo TV, Sling, Philo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

What to expect from Episode 7?

Post the shootout in the prison, the gangs will not keep calm. They might bring the fight on to the streets, and Mayor Mike might not be able to maintain peace in any way.

Mike is also currently distracted; Iris has been kidnapped. Milo had sent her to woo Renner’s character in order to destroy his life. And while Mike called out her bluff, he grew a soft spot for her.

In the last episode of Mayor of Kingstown, she was beaten up by Milo’s men, so that Mike comes to her rescue. When FBI agents arrived at the mayor’s office to question Iris, Milo sent people to kidnap her, killing the agents along the way.

The upcoming episode will see Mike in the middle of an investigation about the killings and also hiring a search party for Iris. In his meeting with Milo, he also found out that the antagonist had a tracking chip planted in Iris’ stomach to prevent her from running away.

In the meantime, Kyle McLusky might leave Kingstown to start a new chapter with his life. Speculation is rife that he might also get killed while helping his brother Mike. The McLusky family has already lost their eldest, Mitch, at the start of the season. He was the Mayor of Kingstown before Mike in the Paramount series.

