Mayor of Kingstown season 2 cast: Who are the new actors joining the crime thriller series? 

Paramount+ crime thriller Mayor of Kingstown's new season is set to premiere on January 15, 2023, and new members have been added to the show's cast.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown follows the powerful McLusky family in Kingstown, Michigan, and their tensions with cops and inmates. The show's primary focus is on Mike McLusky, a power broker known as the "Mayor," who works as a middleman between cops and prisoners.

The two fresh faces the show will see are Gratiela Brancusi and Lane Garrison.

New cast members to feature in Mayor of Kingstown season 2

Gratiela Brancusi as Tatiana

Comparatively new to the industry, Brancusi is best known for her debut role as Noemi in the Paramount+ limited series 1883.

She was born in Timișoara, Romania, on July 23, 1989, and is the great-grand-niece of Constantin Brancusi, a legendary Romanian sculptor, painter, and photographer who is considered one of the most influential sculptors of the 20th century and a pioneer of modernism.

Brancusi studied Journalism at the University of Bucharest and is a member of The Actors’ Gang Theater Ensemble. After making her debut in the theater, she began auditioning post the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. In December 2021, Brancusi was announced as Noemi, a Romani widow, in the Yellowstone spinoff titled 1883.

She was married to Tim Robbins from 2017 to 2021. Brancusi will play Tatiana, a hostess at the Cheetah Nightclub in Mayor of Kingstown.

Lane Garrison as Carney

Born in Dallas, Texas, on May 23, 1980, and raised in Richardson, Texas, Lane Garrison, at the age of 17, turned to the family minister, Joe Simpson, who is also the manager and father of pop stars Jessica and Ashlee Simpson.

After graduating from J.J. Pearce High School in 1998, at 18, he went to Los Angeles with a dream of acting. His big break came in 2005 when he was cast as David "Tweener" Apolskis on the television series Prison Break.

He has also appeared in films and shows like Quality of Life, Shooter, The Iron Orchard, The Divorce Party, 12 Mighty Orphans, The Dating Game, Bonnie and Clyde: Dead and Alive, Night Stalker, Better Call Saul, NCIS, Messengers, Roots, Yellowstone, and more.

Garrison will play Carney, a high-ranking prison guard in Kingstown and an associate of Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown.

What is Mayor of Kingstown about?

Starring Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, and Hugh Dillon in lead roles with Tobi Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, and others in supporting roles, Mayor of Kingstown is a crime thriller that follows the life of Mike McLusky, a power broker known as the "Mayor."

The show's synopsis, according to its trailer on YouTube, reads:

"MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither."

The show was a dream come true for Hugh Dillon, as it's based on real-life accounts from the life of the director, who filmed the show on the same streets he drives by every day.

Don't forget to watch season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+ on January 15 in the U.S. and Canada, and on the following day in the U.K. and Australia.

