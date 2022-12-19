Mayor of Kingstown season 2: Trailer, plot, and everything we know so far

Paramount+ renewed its popular crime thriller Mayor of Kingstown for a second season in February 2022. The new season is set to premiere on January 15, 2023.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the show follows the story of the powerful McLusky family in Kingstown, Michigan, and their conflicts with cops and inmates. Mayor of Kingstown's primary focus is on Mike McLusky, a power broker known as the "Mayor," who works as a middleman between cops and prisoners.

The series is based on the experiences of creator Hugh Dillon, who was raised near the Kingston Penitentiary in Ontario, Canada.

What to expect from Mayor of Kingstown season 2?

The second season of Mayor of Kingstown will pick up from where the first season ended, with Mike McLusky continuing to settle in as the "mayor" as he faces challenges bringing order to a city without a proper power structure.

In the trailer, Mike McLusky is confronted with the reality of his city following the violent prison riot at the end of season 1. With no real leadership set up to prevent something like that from happening again, the burden of bringing order to the city falls on his shoulders.

As he faces apprehension from both inside and outside the prison, he'll have to make some risky decisions to get everything back on track.

Mayor of Kingstown's synopsis on IMDb reads:

"The McLusky family are power brokers tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry."

So far, the series has tackled issues like systemic racism, mass incarceration, and corruption, but the second season is promising to be far uglier, with tensions and issues blowing severely out of proportion. This will involve police brutality and demented hate crimes.

Commenting on season 2 of the crime thriller, show creator Hugh Dillon said:

"That was just the tip of the iceberg.Wait till you see [the scene]. Just some stellar, stellar stuff. As I'm talking to you, my mind's going back through the episodes and smiling."

He continued:

"We brought $2 million into the market and had jobs for a bunch of people that I had grown up with. That's where I came from. To have that dream in my mind from such a young age, and to have accomplished it, [I felt] profound satisfaction and gratitude."

Working on Mayor of Kingstown was a dream come true for Dillon, who filmed the show on the same streets he drives by every day.

Despite being heavily dramatized, the grimness the show delivers is authentic and based on Dillon's real-life accounts. It sheds light on how rigged the prison system is and how prisoners boast of more drugs being pushed inside the four walls than in the outside world.

The show stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, and Hugh Dillon in lead roles, with Tobi Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, and others in supporting roles.

Catch season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+ on January 15 in the U.S. and Canada, with the U.K. and Australia seeing the premiere the following day.

Poll : 0 votes