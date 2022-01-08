When will ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 1 finale air? Release date and more

Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 is coming to an end this Sunday. The ten-episode series kept viewers hooked to the show from the beginning and now they would like to have a season 2.

With Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan being the showrunner of Mayor of Kingstown, the finale is expected to end on a cliffhanger.

The official synopsis of episode 10 reads:

“Kingstown Prison descends into total chaos; Mike desperately works to help stop a riot that will have serious consequences for all involved.”

Air date of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ finale

Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 finale is all set to air on Sunday, January 9, at 3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) on Paramount Plus.

Those who don’t have the channel can get it via different streaming services such as YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Sling and DirecTV Stream. Viewers can also watch the latest episode on the website of Paramount+ the next day.

What to expect from episode 10?

The previous episode of Mayor of Kingstown was brutal where P-Dog planned a prison escape, killing many guards along the way. He even included Milo in his plan.

Kyle and Ian were also assaulted as they were present for Milo’s transfer to county jail. Interestingly, Mike was not seen in the middle of the chaos, as he was spending quality time with Iris, who was rescued in the last episode.

Earlier, the prisoners hinted at a dangerous payback to security guards for killing one of their own. The upcoming installment will see Kingstown’s peace in jeopardy and chaos on the road.

Mike, played by Jeremy Renner, will have to step in, but this time, it might be difficult to control the anger brewing from all sides of the town. He will be stuck from everywhere as speculations are rife that Milo will be coming after him as he has escaped prison and Mike might have to unleash his dark side to bring things back to normal in his town.

A rumor that has been making the rounds is that Mike’s brother Kyle might die. The beginning of the season witnessed the town losing its mayor, Mitch McLusky, who was the eldest brother of Mike and Kyle.

Another possibility that can be expected from the Mayor of Kingstown finale is that Kyle might be joining Mike in his revenge plan, ignoring his mother’s advice to be with his pregnant wife. One thing is for sure that the finale episode will end in someone’s death.

Edited by R. Elahi