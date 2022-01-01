When will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Episode 10 air? Release date and more

This Sunday, Yellowstone Season 4 is set to air its finale. Showrunner Taylor Sheridan has never disappointed fans in delivering jaw-dropping conclusions in previous seasons.

Yellowstone Season 4 is also expected to end with an intriguing plotline, and it would not be shocking if a major character dies in Episode 10.

The official synopsis of Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 10, titled 'Grass on the Streets', reads:

“To the Duttons, family is everything. However, newfound truths threaten that bond. Jimmy comes home and has important decisions to make. Beth takes family matters into her own hands.”

Where to watch ‘Yellowstone’ Episode 10?

Yellowstone Episode 10 is all set to air on Paramount Network on Sunday, January 2, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Viewers can also watch the latest episode on the network’s site the next day. Those who don’t have the channel can get it via several livestreaming services such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Philo and YouTube TV.

Season 4 will also be made available on Paramount Premium from March 2022.

What to expect from the finale?

The Yellowstone Season 4 finale is expected to be intense. Fans can likely expect the death of a character, and it may not be a Dutton.

John Dutton has found his attacker, Garrett Randall, who is the biological father of Jamie. Speculation is rife that Randall might be the one dying in Yellowstone Season 4, and Jamie might switch sides again and join the Duttons.

Beth can be seen taking a big move in her family’s favor and most importantly, to make her father John proud. Since the beginning, she has this need to always get her father’s approval without thinking of the consequences.

The fourth season will most likely end on a cliffhanger.

Season 5 is on the cards

The Paramount network has not yet officially announced the renewal of Yellowstone Season 5, but reports claim that it will be made.

Actor Cole Hauser, who plays Rip in the series, has confirmed that Yellowstone will continue after Season 4.

Speaking about season 5, he said in an interview:

“[Showrunner and writer Taylor Sheridan] is working on it right now. Season five is going to be wonderful. The way we ended season four—i can’t give too much away, but the way season four ends, I think the audience… will be happily surprised.”

The release date of Yellowstone Season 5 will reportedly be in 2023. Meanwhile, fans can watch the finale of the fourth season this weekend on the Paramount network.

Edited by Siddharth Satish