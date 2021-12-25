When will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Episode 9 air? Release date and what to expect

Yellowstone Season 4 is nearing its end with two episodes left for the finale. After "No Kindness for the Coward", the upcoming ninth episode is titled, "No Such Thing as Fair", and is set to air this Sunday.

As the finale nears, there is a lingering fear of the death of a major character in fans’ hearts and minds. As per the viewers, Season 4 has turned out to be the best installment of Yellowstone so far.

Will it have a satisfying ending? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, here's more on the release of Episode 9.

New episode to be released on December 26

Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network, which releases new episodes every Sunday. Episode 9 will air on December 26 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on the channel. Those who miss the premiere can catch up the following day on the network’s site.

Viewers can also opt for several live-streaming services such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV to get access to the Paramount Network.

What to expect from ‘Yellowstone’ Episode 9?

A fan-made teaser, which includes the end credit clip of the previous episode, provides a glimpse into Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 9.

Since Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) met Beth, the latter has not been a fan of hers. In the clip, Higgins is seen in prison clothes with an injury on her forehead. Beth is behind the setup, which was shown in the previous episode.

The video showed shots of Dutton's family members and some enemies with John Dutton’s voiceover saying:

“My kingdom. There’s no such thing as fair. You never know which meal is your last.”

It ended with John finally coming face-to-face with Garrett Randall, who planned the deadly attack on the Dutton family in the Yellowstone premiere.

The ninth episode is expected to be quite intense. The official synopsis of Yellowstone Episode 9 reads:

“John and Beth squabble; Jimmy has an important decision to make; Kayce begins a new quest; Jamie realizes Garrett's past might affect his own future.”

Either one of the characters seems likely to die or Episode 9 will build up the story to someone’s death. Most probably, it will be Garrett Randall, who has been trying to bring down the Dutton family since the first episode of Yellowstone.

Randall has turned Jamie against John as well. For those unaware, John had adopted Jamie and the latter grew up as one of the Duttons. Therefore, the lad knows every one of the family's secrets, making him a dangerous enemy.

However, Jamie might realize his mistake and ditch Randall’s plans to take down the Duttons.

