"Harrison comes a full circle": Harrison Ford fans thrilled as Paramount drops 1923 trailer

The new trailer for the Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has been released, and fans can't stop talking about it. The brand new series, which is expected to premiere on Paramount+ on December 18, 2022, stars iconic actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the lead roles, alongside many others playing pivotal supporting characters.

1923 is helmed by Taylor Sheridan, who co-created Yellowstone. The series is a sequel to Sheridan's 1883, which was released in December last year.

Harrison Ford fans on Twitter are excited about the upcoming series. One user mentioned that with his role in the Yellowstone prequel, Ford ''comes a full circle,'' referring to the actor's earlier roles in the Western TV series.

Harrison Ford fans excited as new 1923 trailer drops

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new trailer for Taylor Sheridan's 1923. Harrison Ford has been one of the biggest highlights of the trailer, with many of the actor's fans expressing their excitement for the show.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

What happens in the trailer?

The new trailer features Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, and is replete with gorgeous visuals and stunning action sequences that offer a peek into the series' stylistic aspects.

Overall, the trailer maintains a mysterious tone that fans of Yellowstone will certainly love, and the cast, which includes the likes of Ford, Mirren, and Timothy Dalton, will surely elevate the experience further.

Harrison Ford plays the role of Jacob Dutton in 1923, whilst Helen Mirren stars as his wife, Cara Dutton.

The plot revolves around an older generation of the Dutton family, set in the tumultuous '20s that witnessed the Great Depression and Prohibition, among other things. The official synopsis of the show states:

''1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.''

More details about Yellowstone plot and cast

Yellowstone tells the story of the Dutton family, who own a big ranch in Montana. It depicts the various struggles and challenges that the family faces in a place full of power-hungry politicians and land developers.

Take a look at the official synopsis as per the show's YouTube channel:

''Yellowstone is a drama series that follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). The Duttons control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America's first national park.''

The series stars iconic actor Kevin Costner in the lead role as John Dutton III, who tries to tackle the various conflicts and challenges pertaining to the ranch that he owns. Costner has been phenomenal throughout the show's run and has received high praise from critics for his performance.

Along with Costner, the show also features actors like Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, and Kelsey Asbille, among many others, in key roles. The series is co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson.

You can watch the ongoing fifth season of Yellowstone on the Paramount Network.

