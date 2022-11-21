Yellowstone fans demand new spinoff with Josh Lucas playing John Dutton

Yellowstone continues to garner popularity among viewers as it almost reaches the halfway mark of the fifth season. Among this season's biggest talking points has been the performance of actor Josh Lucas, who plays a young John Dutton on the show.

Fans on Twitter have been raving about Lucas' performance throughout the season. One fan asked if there could be a spinoff dedicated to Lucas portraying a young John Dutton.

Kevin Costner has received widespread critical acclaim for his performance as John Dutton. The younger version was portrayed by Lucas in earlier seasons, but he only appeared in brief scenes. Season 5 features him much more significantly.

Fans want new Yellowstone spinoff with Josh Lucas in the lead role

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Josh Lucas' performance in Yellowstone season 5. Many praised his acting prowess and demanded a new spinoff series dedicated entirely to him. Some have also mentioned that Lucas needs to become a regular cast member in the ongoing fifth season.

txchickidie @txchickidie So… this is totally leading to a Yellowstone prequel with Josh Lucas as a John Dutton AND I AM HERE FOR IT!!! RAWR! #Yellowstone So… this is totally leading to a Yellowstone prequel with Josh Lucas as a John Dutton AND I AM HERE FOR IT!!! RAWR! #Yellowstone

L Simmons. @kygirl270 #Yellowstone . After the 1932 prequel I hope they have an 80s one with Josh Lucas. #Yellowstone. After the 1932 prequel I hope they have an 80s one with Josh Lucas.

YZ⛸Donovan⛸Dimash♥️Seokjin💜Yoongi @Scorpsicodelico @Yellowstone Josh Lucas needs to become a regular cast member. @Yellowstone Josh Lucas needs to become a regular cast member.

JP20 @JP67220 Josh Lucas is really good, I wonder if they’ll eventually make a 1960’s prequel show with him. #YellowstoneTV Josh Lucas is really good, I wonder if they’ll eventually make a 1960’s prequel show with him. #YellowstoneTV

Jordan Glass @TheJordanGlass Josh Lucas was perfect casting to play younger John Dutton! #Yellowstone Josh Lucas was perfect casting to play younger John Dutton! #Yellowstone

Its_Abby_ @Ya_Girl_Abby4 I’m sick and tired of Taylor Sheridan gatekeeping Josh Lucas as John Dutton from me in these flashback scenes. I NEED A WHOLE SEASON OF HIM I’m sick and tired of Taylor Sheridan gatekeeping Josh Lucas as John Dutton from me in these flashback scenes. I NEED A WHOLE SEASON OF HIM https://t.co/5DvUd0FsmY

Josh Lucas is expected to continue featuring in season 5. Critics have also praised his performance as a young John Dutton.

Lucas' other memorable appearances on television came in The Mysteries of Laura, The Firm, and Long Slow Exhale. His film credits include the Christian Bale starrer American Psycho, A Beautiful Mind, Hulk, and Sweet Home Alabama, to name a few.

Yellowstone premiered in June 2018

The series delves deep into the numerous complex conflicts pertaining to a massive ranch owned by the Dutton family. The official synopsis of the show, according to the series' YouTube channel, reads:

"Yellowstone is a drama series that follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). The Duttons control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America's first national park."

The television series, created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, premiered on June 20, 2018.

The show has garnered mostly positive reviews from fans and critics throughout its run, thanks to its intriguing storyline, well-written characters, and performances by the actors. It stars Kevin Costner in the lead role as John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family, who owns the titular ranch in Montana.

Starring alongside Costner in key supporting roles are actors like Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Bethany "Beth" Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater, and many others.

Costner has received high praise from viewers and critics for his performance throughout the five seasons. Apart from the western period drama, Kevin Costner has appeared in a number of acclaimed and popular shows and films over the years like Brian De Palma's The Untouchables, Clint Eastwood's A Perfect World, and many more.

Kevin Costner has also won a number of awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie, a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The fifth season of Yellowstone is available on Paramount.

