"Hank Breaking Bad?": Twitter confused over Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk's Lucky Hank first look

Bob Odenkirk's new series, titled Lucky Hank, has just dropped its first look, and fans are visibly confused about a number of things.

Along with Bob Odenkirk, Lucky Hank will also star Mireille Enos, Diedrich Bader, Sara Amini, Cedric Yarbrough, and Suzanne Cryer. The show will be based on the 1997 novel Straight Man by Richard Russo and will premiere on March 19, 2023, on AMC and AMC+.

Upon the release of its first look, fans were confused by the name of the show as it's the same as another beloved character from a famous show in which Bob Odenkirk starred. Odenkirk played Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, while Dean Norris plays DEA agent Hank Schrader in both shows.

Odenkirk is named Hank in the upcoming show and this has confused fans, with one saying:

"HANK BREAKING BAD?!"

"Don't think they did their research": Bob Odenkirk's name in Lucky Hank puzzles fans

In the Breaking Bad universe, Odenkirk plays Saul Goodman, a corrupt yet cutthroat criminal lawyer, while Hank Schrader, played by Dean Norris, is a righteous valiant DEA agent.

Fans are pretty confused as to why Odenkirk has been named Hank in the new show, and they expressed themselves with hilarious reactions and memes.

Fans hilariously began comparing Odenkirk's face to Norris' and explained that they are not the same person. They even said that the people over at AMC should have done their research before naming him Hank in the upcoming show.

Bob Odenkirk has appeared in several movies and shows and has been nominated for Emmys several times. One fan even said that if he continued doing what he does, how could very well be a part of the "best actors of all time" group.

The upcoming show was initially called Straight Man but it was recently changed to Lucky Hank. Fans made memes about how Dean Norris might have felt when he received the news of the show and his reaction when he realized that the upcoming show is not a Breaking Bad spinoff.

Bob Odenkirk was sarcastically called "Hank Goodman" and one fan hilariously stated that Norris' name in the Breaking Bad universe is not Hank but ASAC Schrader.

What is Lucky Hank about?

Created by Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein, Lucky Hank will follow the life of the chairman of the English department, William Henry "Hank" Devereaux Jr, in an underfunded college.

The synopsis of the upcoming show, according to its teaser on Youtube reads:

"Starring Emmy-nominated Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), #LuckyHank is an eight-episode mid-life crisis tale about the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. The new series premieres March 19 on AMC and AMC+."

In the novel, Straight Man, William Henry Devereaux Jr is the unlikely interim chairman of the English department at the fictional West Central Pennsylvania University in Railton, Pennsylvania.

He suffers from a mid-life crisis and constantly pulls off stunts like threatening to kill a campus pond goose each day until his department receives a budget.

Lucky Hank will premiere on March 19, 2023, on AMC and AMC+

