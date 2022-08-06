Hilarious Bob Odenkirk foot fetish memes takes over Twitter as fans react to Better Call Saul star's Instagram activity

Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk is gaining immense traction online after his Instagram activity was brought to light. The Emmy-nominated actor was exposed for following a page on the social media platform dedicated to feet pictures.

After this was discovered by netizens, fans swarmed Twitter to joke about the actor's supposed fetish.

Reddit user u/CPTSOAPPRICE uploaded an image on the platform which showed an Instagram page titled @perfect_feet_in_sexy_shoes. The user captioned the post - “What did Bob Odenkirk mean by this?”

The page has 3465 followers and one of them is Bob Odenkirk.

Netizens were shocked and quickly took to Instagram to confirm the same. They were quick to take screenshots as proof of the actor's Instagram account following the foot fetishizing page.

The Instagram account has uploaded over 860 posts of women with painted toes wearing high heels. The bio for the page read “Male” which seemingly confirms that the account is controlled by a man.

Netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Fans were stunned to see the 59-year old’s Instagram profile which he operates under the username ‘therealbobodenkirk’ follow the foot fetish page.

Many took to Twitter, posting hilarious memes about the actor.

better call saul spoilers @odenhead Bob Odenkirk to his wife feet Bob Odenkirk to his wife feet https://t.co/SLKB0Fr0q1

james 🦕 @JimboExotic If Bob Odenkirk wants to ogle feet let him ogle feet. He’s earned it If Bob Odenkirk wants to ogle feet let him ogle feet. He’s earned it https://t.co/5kRxgfx2t2

morgan SAUL SPOILERS @macd3nnis can’t believe i lived through the 2022 bob odenkirk feet scandal can’t believe i lived through the 2022 bob odenkirk feet scandal

Trash King @Colossalcon East @TrashKing_01 Y'all bullied Bob Odenkirk into unfollowing that foot account. Let the guy enjoy some feet. Y'all bullied Bob Odenkirk into unfollowing that foot account. Let the guy enjoy some feet. https://t.co/JKxL8HeBXM

Michaela Joffe @joffeorama the only thing bringing our communities together right now is a shared desire to let bob odenkirk enjoy feet in peace the only thing bringing our communities together right now is a shared desire to let bob odenkirk enjoy feet in peace

🥄spoon🥄 @urbxntwilight bob odenkirk if ur reading this keep following the feet account live ur truth king bob odenkirk if ur reading this keep following the feet account live ur truth king

maria!❀ | bcs spoilers @_drinkbleach idk bob odenkirk when he sees feet

idk bob odenkirk when he sees feet https://t.co/DZMpMHp5KG

AKA's Doodles @aka_nobodyy2 Bob Odenkirk was the mastermind behind all them Kim feet scenes huh Bob Odenkirk was the mastermind behind all them Kim feet scenes huh https://t.co/6RQtHod6Ts

the ventriloquist @ethyleneglycolz bob odenkirk unfollowed the feet fetish account bob odenkirk unfollowed the feet fetish account https://t.co/Co10Lnauf4

better call saul spoilers @odenhead Bob Odenkirk reaction when he learns there no more Rhea Seehorn feet on Better Call Saul Bob Odenkirk reaction when he learns there no more Rhea Seehorn feet on Better Call Saul https://t.co/FNspJV47Rf

Bob Odenkirk suffers heart attack on Better Call Saul set

In July 2021, the star, who plays Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul, collapsed on the set of the series after he suffered a heart attack. The show’s health supervisor and assistant director Angie Meyer administered CPR and eventually hooked the actor up to an automated defibrillator.

Following the scary experience, Odenkirk did not return to work for the next five weeks and spent time recovering. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor confirmed that he reduced his work to shooting to 12-hours a day.

The actor also shared details with the news outlet about how it felt “strange” to rewatch the episode in which he collapsed. Odenkirk explained:

“The strangest thing about it is that I really have no memory of that day. I’m really watching something that I don’t have any memory of acting in, which is a rare thing. I mean, usually you watch some, and you have some recall of that even if it was shot months ago. But in this case, it’s such a complete blank. It’s very strange. I gotta tell you, it’s a weird thing to have lost basically about a week and a half. Clean, just clean, clean nothing. That’s a strange experience, anyway. Otherwise, I’m fine.”

During an interview with NPR, the actor shared how the life-or-death moment resulted in a life-changing experience, specifically in relation to his work. He revealed:

“I came out of it with a strangely fresh energy towards my whole life, like I was born again, Like, ‘Hey, everybody! Let’s go back to work and make stuff!’”

At the time of writing this article, the Breaking Bad actor had unfollowed the aforementioned Instagram page. The actor did not release a statement about who he follows on Instagram at the time of writing this article.

