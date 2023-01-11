Golden Globes 2023: Fans have mixed reactions after House of the Dragon wins Best Drama Series over Better Call Saul and Severance 

The Golden Globes 2023 marked the return of the awards ceremony to screens after a year's hiatus following the uproar caused by their racial-exclusion scandal revolving around the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Although the Golden Globes returned after a year of laying low, it was back with a bang and was hosted by popular actor, filmmaker, and stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

The Golden Globes 2023 aired live on Tuesday night, January 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, on NBC.

While fans were excited to see their favorite celebrities bag the award, many were left with mixed reactions after House of the Dragon won the Golden Globes 2023 under the category of Best Drama Series. The other nominees were Better Call Saul, The Crown, Ozark, and Severance.

Twitterati split over House of the Dragon winning the award for Best Drama Series at the Golden Globes 2023

Taking to Twitter, a few fans claimed that it was a well-deserved win and that they were proud of the series. Some also congratulated the team on their win.

However, a few fans claimed that the Golden Globes 2023 was rigged and that Better Call Saul and Severance were better and therefore more worthy of taking home the award.

Mark @MWSteelerFan

#GoldenGlobes House of the Dragon won Golden Globe award tonight. I knew it was bad but this just backs it up. Too bad too because GOT was so damn good! House of the Dragon won Golden Globe award tonight. I knew it was bad but this just backs it up. Too bad too because GOT was so damn good!#GoldenGlobes

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐤𝐚 @saristonmix 🏻🤍



#GoldenGlobes #EmmaDArcy #MillyAlcock #MiguelSapochnik house of the dragon won a golden globe for best drama series! i am so happy and proud of the entire cast and crew for creating such a wonderful series!🏻🤍 #GoldenGlobes winners #HouseOfTheDragon house of the dragon won a golden globe for best drama series! i am so happy and proud of the entire cast and crew for creating such a wonderful series! 👏🏻🤍#GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobeswinners #HouseOfTheDragon #EmmaDArcy #MillyAlcock #MiguelSapochnik https://t.co/3tTLyhZgLc

AmyBuj @amybuj 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 #GoldenGlobes My fave spin-off House Of The Dragon for the win in Best TV Series in a Drama!! Congrats guys!! #GoldenGlobes My fave spin-off House Of The Dragon for the win in Best TV Series in a Drama!! Congrats guys!! 💗💗💗👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/soEZQEXcqh

Jean Jacket @Hazoras_



SEVERANCE!!!! A masterpiece!!



House of the Dragon was good, The Crown was brilliant, Ozark great! Better Call Saul probably great too …BUTSEVERANCE!!!! A masterpiece!! #GoldenGlobes House of the Dragon was good, The Crown was brilliant, Ozark great! Better Call Saul probably great too …BUTSEVERANCE!!!! A masterpiece!! #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/Rsb6YuIifL

MIY∆N∆IR3 🔊 🎶 🍔 📚 ☕ @miyanaire_

I won't say it was robbed as much as it was misunderstood

Paddy and Emma were standouts!!!;

#GoldenGlobes House of the Dragon was a great showI won't say it was robbed as much as it was misunderstoodPaddy and Emma were standouts!!!; House of the Dragon was a great showI won't say it was robbed as much as it was misunderstoodPaddy and Emma were standouts!!!;#GoldenGlobes

Dr. Gourjoine M. Wade⚜️ @DrGWadeSpeaks

Abbott Elementary, House of the Dragon, White Lotus, and my mans Kevin Coster for Yellowstone! Definitely think Severance deserved more recognition because that show was solid! I'm also happy to see Abbott cast members win big! 🏾 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… All my shows winning #GoldenGlobes tonight!Abbott Elementary, House of the Dragon, White Lotus, and my mans Kevin Coster for Yellowstone! Definitely think Severance deserved more recognition because that show was solid! I'm also happy to see Abbott cast members win big! All my shows winning #GoldenGlobes tonight!Abbott Elementary, House of the Dragon, White Lotus, and my mans Kevin Coster for Yellowstone! Definitely think Severance deserved more recognition because that show was solid! I'm also happy to see Abbott cast members win big!👏🏾 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/gkCTdnkMYS

Refqi Ghaziandra @Ghaziandra Such bullshit. Better Call Saul was MILES better than House of the Dragon. Honestly, it is incomprehensible that it didn’t win best drama series at the #GoldenGlobes Such bullshit. Better Call Saul was MILES better than House of the Dragon. Honestly, it is incomprehensible that it didn’t win best drama series at the #GoldenGlobes

Here's what House of the Dragon director/executive producer Miguel Sapochnik had to say about the win

Emma D'Arcy and Milly Alcock, both of whom played the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, joined Miguel on-stage while accepting the award for Best Drama Series.

During his acceptance speech, Miguel shared:

"As you can tell, I didn't think we were going to win so I didn't get ready. Thank you very much. This is amazing. I've got to say Severance is awesome. I love that show. If I could have made House of the Dragon like Severance, it would've been a bit weird for these amazing actors. We had an amazing cast, absolutely stunning. I don't know what else to say. They were great. Hollywood Foreign Press, thank you very much. HBO, who's entrusted us with their golden goose, it was worth it and, blimey, here goes the music."

He continued:

"One thing that I was going to say, which is really important is I noticed when we did the premiere in L.A., what everyone did is they had this thing of relief rather than being excited and then they got excited. And it was really heartwarming to know that we actually tread in the footsteps of Game of Thrones. Because that was really one good show, so I thank you very much and good night."

This is the first Golden Globes 2023 win for the series. This is an achievement that the flagship series couldn't achieve while it was on air.

Golden Globes 2023 was aired live only on NBC.

