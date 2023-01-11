Golden Globes 2023: Fans have mixed reactions after House of the Dragon wins Best Drama Series over Better Call Saul and Severance 

The Golden Globes 2023 marked the return of the awards ceremony to screens after a year's hiatus following the uproar caused by their racial-exclusion scandal revolving around the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).
Although the Golden Globes returned after a year of laying low, it was back with a bang and was hosted by popular actor, filmmaker, and stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael.
The Golden Globes 2023 aired live on Tuesday night, January 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, on NBC.
While fans were excited to see their favorite celebrities bag the award, many were left with mixed reactions after House of the Dragon won the Golden Globes 2023 under the category of Best Drama Series. The other nominees were Better Call Saul, The Crown, Ozark, and Severance.
Twitterati split over House of the Dragon winning the award for Best Drama Series at the Golden Globes 2023
Taking to Twitter, a few fans claimed that it was a well-deserved win and that they were proud of the series. Some also congratulated the team on their win.
However, a few fans claimed that the Golden Globes 2023 was rigged and that Better Call Saul and Severance were better and therefore more worthy of taking home the award.
Here's what House of the Dragon director/executive producer Miguel Sapochnik had to say about the win
Emma D'Arcy and Milly Alcock, both of whom played the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, joined Miguel on-stage while accepting the award for Best Drama Series.
During his acceptance speech, Miguel shared:
"As you can tell, I didn't think we were going to win so I didn't get ready. Thank you very much. This is amazing. I've got to say Severance is awesome. I love that show. If I could have made House of the Dragon like Severance, it would've been a bit weird for these amazing actors. We had an amazing cast, absolutely stunning. I don't know what else to say. They were great. Hollywood Foreign Press, thank you very much. HBO, who's entrusted us with their golden goose, it was worth it and, blimey, here goes the music."
He continued:
"One thing that I was going to say, which is really important is I noticed when we did the premiere in L.A., what everyone did is they had this thing of relief rather than being excited and then they got excited. And it was really heartwarming to know that we actually tread in the footsteps of Game of Thrones. Because that was really one good show, so I thank you very much and good night."
This is the first Golden Globes 2023 win for the series. This is an achievement that the flagship series couldn't achieve while it was on air.
Golden Globes 2023 was aired live only on NBC.