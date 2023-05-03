“She is gross”: Vanderpump Rules fans slam Raquel for smiling after her affair with Sandoval gets exposed in finale trailer

The recently released Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale trailer featured the cast’s reaction to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’s affair. In the clip, the cheating was exposed and a major fight broke out between Sandoval and his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix. He was then shown sitting close to Raquel as the latter smiled.

Fans slammed the former pageant for smiling and not showing empathy.

Michelle Borg 💋 @michelleborg72 So is this the real reason why Raquel checked into a mental health place or resort cuz she knew how much ppl would hate her after we see the true evil monster she is.. she is smiling & doesn’t care about any1 or anything except herself .. she is gross #PumpRules new trailer So is this the real reason why Raquel checked into a mental health place or resort cuz she knew how much ppl would hate her after we see the true evil monster she is.. she is smiling & doesn’t care about any1 or anything except herself .. she is gross #PumpRules new trailer

For those unaware, Ariana reportedly found a few intimate photos and videos of Raquel on Sandoval’s phone. After discovering that he cheated on her, the two parted ways. The finale will include how Ariana reacted to the scandal.

Netizens react to Raquel and Sandoval’s interaction from the finale trailer

In the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale trailer, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval were seen facing each other and sitting pretty close. While the TomTom co-owner’s facial expression was serious, Raquel was seen smiling and laughing as she said:

“Turned out so horribly wrong.”

She referred to Ariana Madix and other VPR cast members finding out about the affair. Seeing her smiling face, fans were furious as they bashed her online.

Fans react to Raquel smiling in season 10 finale trailer (Image via bravotv/Instagram)

Another clip from the finale has been doing rounds that showed Tom Sandoval caressing Raquel’s face with both hands. She was heard stating that she was happy to be with Sandoval, while Ariana was left heartbroken by the affair news.

The video was not a part of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale trailer and thus was removed from social media.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale trailer explained

The finale trailer of Vanderpump Rules season 10 started with Tom Sandoval telling Scheana Shay that he was going to end things with Ariana Madix regardless of his affair. Scheana responded by saying that he didn’t do it and instead went ahead and slept with Ariana’s best friend.

The video further featured Sandoval and Tom Schwartz hugging as the latter tried to comfort his friend. Sandoval was heard saying:

“I sacrificed everything. My world just got turned upside down. I felt something I hadn’t felt in a very long time.”

The next scene featured Tom Sandoval telling Ariana Madix that he and Raquel Leviss became “really good friends.” In response, Ariana screamed and said:

“I don’t give a f**k about f***ing Raquel. Your friendship is f***ing bull***t.”

Sandoval shouted saying no, and he walked away.

The trailer then moved forward, showing Lala Kent claiming that it was not the first time Sandoval had cheated on Ariana. As the video threw one shot after another, a brief scene featured Schwartz telling ex-wife Katie Maloney that he knew about Sandoval and Raquel’s affair for a month.

James Kennedy was then seen calling out his ex Raquel and asking whether she and Sandoval were “an item now,” to which the model denied.

The drama didn’t end there as the final shot featured Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute’s return. She dated Sandoval for six years before he allegedly cheated on her with Ariana.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch the finale on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

