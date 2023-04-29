"Weird underlying tension": Love Island alum Mackenzie Dipman shares her first meeting experience with Tom Sandoval in Raquel Leviss' presence

Love Island USA stars Mackenzie Dipman and Deb Chubb recently opened up on their experience meeting Tom Sandoval for the first time. The two ladies appeared on Scheana Shay’s podcast, Scheananigans, where Mackenzie revealed that she felt a "weird underlying tension" between Sandoval and Raquel.

The Love Island alums also mentioned that the Vanderpump Rules stars disappeared for quite some time and when they came back, Raquel's makeup was "messed up."

During her first meeting with Sandoval, Mackenzie felt that he was giving off a different energy in Raquel's presence. Looking back at the scenario, she said:

“I think that there was this kind of weird underlying like tension or like energy exchange between him and Raquel.”

Mackenzie added that she, Deb, Brad, and Raquel were going to DJ Malaa's concert at the time. Sandoval became "desperate" to join them at the concert and bought his own ticket. He even stated that he loved the DJ, leaving his band partner in shock.

Deb Chubb claims Sandoval and Raquel shared a kiss on the night of DJ Malaa's concert

Mackenzie Dipman and Deb Chubb appeared on Scheana Shay’s podcast, Scheananigans, and shared their stories about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. They met the controversial Vanderpump Rules pair at Schwartz and Sandy's restaurant when they were heading to DJ Malaa's concert.

Sandoval tagged along with the group, but when they returned to their friend Brad's place, the girls noticed something. Looking back at that night, Deb said:

“When we were at that concert, I remember we went back to Brad’s for just to like chill and everyone was like leaving. But we all were like drinking and having fun. So we all just hanging out, and Raquel and Tom were gone for a little. And I didn’t really think anything of it [at the time]. Raquel came back and her makeup was all like kind of messed up. In my head, I was like, ‘Was she just making out with someone?’”

Deb added that the event took place at a time when there were rumors about Sandoval and Ariana Madix having an open relationship. It is important to note that the news of Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss came to light in March.

Mackenzie further told Scheana that Tom Sandoval was a "little flirty" with her as well. Hence, the news of their affair came as a shock to the Love Island alum as she didn't believe there was any "natural chemistry" between Sandoval and Raquel.

The drama between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss will be featured in Vanderpump Rules

In Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal played out in front of the camera and viewers will get to see how the truth unfolds.

In March, news of Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss became public. Since then, fans have been eager to learn more about the situation. Their curiosity increased when Bravo confirmed that the drama between the duo will play out in the latest season.

In season 10 so far, the cast members have a hunch that something is brewing between Sandoval and Raquel. Interestingly, the TomTom co-owner was caught lying on camera in the latest episode.

When asked by the show's producer whether he and Raquel shared a kiss, Tom Sandoval denied the same. However, their affair began before Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding.

Fans can witness how the situation unfolds on the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, which will air on Wednesday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

