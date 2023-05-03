“I got chills”: Vanderpump Rules fans react as season 10 finale trailer features Tom Sandoval’s ex Kristen Doute’s return

Bravo released the finale trailer for Vanderpump Rules season 10 on Tuesday, featuring the return of Tom Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend, Kristen Doute. The two broke up when he and Ariana Madix started dating. As the story seemed repetitive with Sandoval once again, the show’s producers called back Kristen to add more drama to the plot.

Fans were not expecting the alum’s return and were thus surprised to see a glimpse of her in the season 10 finale trailer.

ShayMarie @shaygibs_ When Kristen Doute showed up on the VPR finale trailer I got chills. I cannot wait to see her back in action #PumpRules When Kristen Doute showed up on the VPR finale trailer I got chills. I cannot wait to see her back in action #PumpRules

Earlier, Sandoval allegedly cheated on Kristen with Ariana, and after nine years, he repeated the same thing with Ariana and Raquel Leviss.

Twitter users expressed excitement about Kristen Doute’s return to Vanderpump Rules

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale trailer gave a clear picture of how things between Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix ended. They split up after she found some intimate messages and clips of Raquel Leviss on his phone.

While the finale trailer mostly featured the reactions of the cast members over Scandoval, the ending left fans excited. It showed Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute’s return who was reportedly fired over racism. But her comeback made netizens happy because she was also Sandoval’s girlfriend who broke up with him after allegedly finding him cheating on her with Ariana.

In the trailer, her suspenseful entry excited fans, especially after she told Ariana in a vindictive tone:

“Are you ready?”

Are they planning revenge? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, Twitter users have reacted to Kristen Doute’s return to Vanderpump Rules:

Daily Bravo 💌 @dailybravomail The #PumpRules season finale trailer is here and guys… it’s 🤯 every single person is ACTIVATED! Scandoval blows up, lines are drawn and Kristen Doute is back! The #PumpRules season finale trailer is here and guys… it’s 🤯 every single person is ACTIVATED! Scandoval blows up, lines are drawn and Kristen Doute is back! https://t.co/dtCP5aRsMo

c 🤍 @crunchwrp i never thought i would be this excited to see kristen doute. #PumpRules i never thought i would be this excited to see kristen doute. #PumpRules

Cindy Sainvilien🇭🇹 @cindoodooch_ I am glad to see Kristen because the way Tom played victim in their situation for years was insane and everyone including me was team Tom. Go Kristen!!! #PumpRules I am glad to see Kristen because the way Tom played victim in their situation for years was insane and everyone including me was team Tom. Go Kristen!!! #PumpRules

francis (man version) @gorgeousbrains kristen doute returning from the dead, vindicated of all her wrongdoings, much like jesus christ of nazareth. #PumpRules kristen doute returning from the dead, vindicated of all her wrongdoings, much like jesus christ of nazareth. #PumpRules

Mention It All @bl000000p I'm hoping Kristen came back to do a hex on the Toms with Katie and Ariana #pumprules I'm hoping Kristen came back to do a hex on the Toms with Katie and Ariana #pumprules

Since the Scandoval drama was exposed, Kristen Doute has shown her support for Ariana Madix. She called out Sandoval on her podcast and on social media multiple times.

In an episode of Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast, she shared how Sandoval was blaming Ariana for their breakup. She dished on his text messages sent to Ariana.

Kristen said:

“I believe it was filmed -- he was just gaslighting her. The was no genuine apology. He was saying how she never supports him, she doesn't validate him.”

She added:

“Of course, it made her [Ariana] mad, but then when I filmed with her, she's like, crying and holding up her phone going, 'So, he's saying our relationship is that of convenience and contentment,' or something. Not love and romance... She said that Tom said this about she and Tom.”

Kristen continued:

"And she's immediately just flooding tears, looking at her phone going, 'So, all of these memories, all of these wonderful trips we took, all of these videos I have, all these kissing photos, this was all bulls**t?’”

In the trailer of Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, Ariana was seen breaking down multiple times. She and Sandoval fought as well.

The release date of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale is Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

