How did Deb Chubb know Raquel Leviss? Love Island alum clarified whether Vanderpump Rules star’s real name is Rachel

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay discussed Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s drama on her podcast, Scheananigans. Love Island USA alums Deb Chubb and Mackenzie Dipman were the guests of the episode who shared some shocking details about the controversial VPR stars. While Mackenzie mentioned that Sandoval flirted with her when they first met, Deb revealed that she knew Raquel from childhood.

When Scheana asked how long she had known Raquel, Deb replied:

“We grew up together. We went to elementary school, middle school, high school together.”

Deb and Mackenzie first met Sandoval when they were going to a concert with Raquel. Looking back, the ladies revealed on the podcast that they saw the two disappear for a while, and when they returned, Raquel’s makeup was messed up.

Deb Chubb was surprised to find out Raquel’s real name

Since Love Island USA alum Deb Chubb knew Raquel Leviss from childhood, Scheana Shay asked her whether the model’s real name was Rachel.

On Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, the host asked Deb:

“Did you know her when she went by Rachel or it was always Raquel?”

Deb replied:

“It was always Raquel. I never knew that [Rachel] was her name. [Well] now people were saying her real name is Rachel. I was like, no. In elementary school, you always know everybody’s deepest darkest secrets and you would like…recent feeling, ‘ha ha Rachel!’ So I was like, ‘Whaaat!’ But come to find out that was true.”

Deb mentioned that she asked one of her friends whether the Vanderpump Rules star’s real name was Rachel, and the friend answered, “I guess.” The Love Is Blind star was surprised as the former pageant went by Raquel all along. Deb added:

“But she was always like the nicest person ever. Like the character that she was on the show was who she is in real life.”

Scheana Shay agreed with Deb, stating that they were all “bamboozled” with Raquel on Vanderpump Rules. Deb further threw shade at Raquel by stating that she never thought that she would ever misjudge “somebody’s character” like this.

The podcast host then mentioned that her former friendship with Raquel made her question a lot of things in life. Earlier, she told Deb that they would address Raquel as Rachel, as the former name was only for her friends.

More revelations were made on Vanderpump Rules star’s podcast

The latest episode of Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay’s podcast welcomed Love Island alums Deb Chubb and Mackenzie Dipman. They mentioned that they felt a weird energy between Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval when they first saw them together.

Furthermore, Scheana addressed a topic from the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, where Sandoval mentioned fertilizing Ariana Madi’s frozen eggs. The singer revealed on her podcast that they didn’t do it.

“Her eggs are protected and frozen by themselves with none of that sperm.”

Deb and Mackenzie expressed their relief. Scheana then stated one “cringiest moments” from episode 12, which aired on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, on Bravo. She said:

“The Tom and Tom scene in the beginning of the episode. They are both lying through their teeth. You can just tell. When Schwartz said I think she [Raquel] has a crush on someone else and then they’re talking about Sandoval fertilizing Ariana’s eggs. I’m like, ‘are you guys just hitting your like talking points in this right now.’ Because it was weird watching that conversation.”

Meanwhile, the episode showed Scheana defending Raquel and Sandoval while the rest of the cast members were suspicious. The upcoming episodes will feature how the truth will unfold.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs new episodes on Wednesdays on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

