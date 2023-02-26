Family Karma season 3 finale release date and plot

Family Karma season 3 is all set to air its finale episode on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It will document Amrit and Nicholas' big fat gay wedding and will see friends have a fun time drinking, partying and creating core memories, while also having serious discussions surrounding their personal relationships and navigating their next steps in life. Other cast members will be seen resolving impending issues that transpired in the season.

After a significant amount of tension on Family Karma over the past couple of weeks, the cast members are all set and ready to enjoy a gay wedding, the first of its kind in their community. The episode will not only have friends but also give sufficient space to their parents, beloved aunties and uncles that are loved by loyal fans of the show. This element of involving the family has made the show extremely unique and different to other Bravo shows.

What to expect from the finale episode of Family Karma season 3?

Season 3 of Family Karma is ending on a high. Friends, both grooms, parents, aunties, uncles, and other family and friends will be seen having a gala time at the wedding and both Amrit and Nicholas will serve as happy hosts and celebrate their union with the people that matter to them the most. Viewers will get to see a fair share of heartwarming as well as dramatic moments throughout the episode.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Amrit and Nicholas's wedding weekend comes to an epic conclusion; Dharma attempts to reconcile with Reshma, but is met with mixed results; Bali prepares for a future away from Miami; Monica and Rish reach a crossroads."

As per a few preview clips shared by Bravo on their website, the finale episode is going to be nothing short of a celebration. The cast members were seen opening up about how the gay Indian wedding is a turning point and that the show was "breaking barriers." For some, the event held social and cultural significance, and for others, including Amrit's best friend Vishal, it was all about honoring friendships and relationships they've shared since they were young.

Meanwhile, Bali will be seen navigating her move-in with boyfriend O'Malley. The last few Family Karma episodes saw her mother ask her to move in with him and leave the house. However, the star confessed that having two failed marriages had made her more skeptical of moving in with her current boyfriend. She, however, will be seen telling O'Malley that she'll be moving in with him soon. Viewers will have to tune in to see how that pans out.

In another Family Karma preview clip, Monica was seen opening up about where she stood with respect to her relationship with Rish. She was seen talking to Bali's daughter about the couple's recent Gondola ride. When the latter asked if it was a proposal, Monica revealed that it was just a date.

Bali also spoke to Monica's father about her daughter's tumultuous relationship with Rish. He confessed to having a conversation with Rish about the timeline of the proposal. When Bali suggested they shouldn't force Rish with the proposal as it had to come from a genuine place, Monica's father stated as to how he only wanted to understand what Rish's plan was.

In a confessional on Family Karma, Monica was asked about where she "saw her relationship with Rish going." She said:

"I don't know where this is gonna go. I'm trying to be trusting and patient, but at the same point in time, I don't understand what he's looking for, don't understand what he's battling or what he wants out of life. And I don't think he knows either."

The series has been extremely well-received by the audience. Cast members of the series include Vishal Parvani, Richa Sadana, Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Rish Karam.

Don't forget to catch up on the Family Karma season 3 finale this Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

