"Rish definitely cheated": Fans believe Rish cheated on Monica following alleged rumors on Family Karma

Family Karma season 3 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented cast members getting involved in some major drama with alleged accusations and conflicts while also engaging in some well-needed family time. The time frame revolved around Rish allegedly cheating on Monica with another woman, creating a lot of tension.
On this week's episode of Family Karma, Rish denied cheating on Monica after the latter confronted him. Monica's friend Brian gave him a heads-up about the allegations making rounds a week ago, however, Rish claimed to have had information about the same on the day Monica confronted him about the same.
Fans slammed Rish for lying about the timeline and believed that he was, in fact, cheating on her. They also asked Monica to identify the signs and break up with him for good. One tweeted:
The official synopsis of the Family Karma episode reads:
"The scandalous cheating rumour about Monica and Rish continues to spread throughout the community and ultimately threatens the entire friend group, leading to confrontations, lies and betrayals."
Rish's alleged cheating scandal was made public on Family Karma
The alleged cheating scandal involving Rish began the previous week on Family Karma. While cast members, including Amrit, Nicholas, Brian, Anisha, Vishal and Richa were out for brunch, Amrit made a big revealation that shook everyone. According to the star, he met Rish's brother Sonit's girlfriend Nirja and heard from her that Rish had allegedly cheated on Monica.
Later on in the episode, Brian confessed to relaying the message to Rish and give him a heads up about the allegation. However, the star had told this in confidence to Vishal, who ended up telling Amrit. The latter was frustrated at Brian talking to Rish, who allegedly cheated on Monica. He also visited Brian's house to confront him about the same.
Although Brian initially denied it, he later confessed to warning Rish about the allegations levied against him. Amrit was furious at Brian and disinvited him to his and Nicholas' joint bachelor party ahead of their wedding.
Later on in the Family Karma episode, Amrit and Nicholas sat down with Monica to inform her of the rumors. The couple felt that it was their duty to inform her rather than her hearing it from someone else. Eventually, Nicholas explained that they had heard from Nirja about Rish being dropped off at another woman's house, indicative of him potentially cheating on Monica.
Monica was frustrated that everyone, including her "good friend" Brian and boyfriend Rish, knew about the scandal but her. She eventually called up the former and confronted him about going to Rish with the information and not her. Biran apologized for not letting her know sooner and that he had conveyed this information to Rish about a week ago.
Monica then confronted Rish directly on the Family Karma episode. The latter, however, maintained that the rumors were all false and that he hadn't cheated on her or had any other woman involved in his life. Rish also stated that he found out about the rumor on the same day she did and he came running to her as soon as it got out.
By the end of the episode, Monica detailed the events to her father, who then met up with Rish to confront him. He, however, still maintained that he wouldn't harm her and that they were very strong as a couple. Soon, viewers witnessed Rish meeting up with Monica, however, the episode ended with him stating about a lie he had told her.
Fans don't belive Rish on Family Karma
Fans took to social media to state their opinions on the issue. They believed that it was very clear from Rish's demeanor and behavior that he was lying about the timeline of Brian's information and that he did, in fact, cheat on Monica.
Check out what they have to say.
Season 3 of the series has been extremely popular among viewers. Cast members include Vishal Parvani, Richa Sadana, Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Rish Karam.
Tune in to an all-new episode of Family Karma next Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.