"Vishal is an annoying little man-child": Fans slam Vishal for his drunken behavior ahead of his wedding on Family Karma

Family Karma Season 3 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented the cast members going through turmoil in their personal relationships, friendships and family, as well witnessed growth and exploration of newer connections. It all ensured that viewers were witness to some significant drama, keeping them hooked to their television screens.

On this week's episode of the hit reality series, Vishal's drunken behavior didn't sit well with Richa's mother Lopa. Even after advising against drinking, he continued to consume alcohol. Fans slammed Vishal for his behavior. One tweeted:

Season 3 of Family Karma premiered the new installment on Sunday, November 6, 2022 and gave a glimpse into Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana's wedding celebrations. Other cast members of the show include Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Rish Karam. Throughout the course of the season, viewers will witness many relationship dynamics play out.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"As Vishal and Richa's final wedding ceremony approaches, Brian sets his sights on Richa's friend Avni, much to his mother's dismay."

Vishal keeps drinking ahead of his wedding on Family Karma

On tonight's episode of Family Karma, Vishal and Richa's wedding festivities continued from the premiere episode of Season 3 last week. While everyone was having a great time at the Holi party throwing colors at people, Vishal's drinking behavior didn't sit well with his then fiance Richa and her mother Lopa. People around him kept advising him not to drink a day before his wedding.

At the start of the Family Karma season, Lopa made it clear that she wasn't fully approving of her daughter marrying Richa. She also received some criticism from fans as she went out of the way to do a solo dance and not join the fun with the family members. Later in the evening, Vishal got overly drunk and ended up falling from the stage, almost taking Lopa with him.

Lopa was extremely upset with Vishal's drinking behavior and banned him from drinking before his wedding. However, this fell to deaf ears as he continued to drink and party. Throughout the Haldi ceremony, his behavior received a lot of criticism from friends and family members. While some wanted their wedding to be classier than this, others termed it a "frat party."

His friends further explained that Vishal can get a little out of control when he is with his friends who grew up around him. They felt that he, however, didn't know when to say no, leading to erratic behavior.

Later on in the Family Karma episode, all the older men sat down with Vishal to give him some advice before his wedding. He had a couple of drinks over there as well. Meanwhile, Richa and her mother Lopa sat beside the pool and discussed the festivities for the following day.

When Richa asked her mother for any "last-minute advice," Lopa termed marriage a rough ride but complimented her daughter for being tolerant. She, however, had a few comments about Vishal. She said:

"The things that he does and the way that he literally, you know, needs to be mature enough not to do this kind of stuff."

Fans disappointed with Vishal's behavior on Family Karma

Fans took to social media to address Vishal's drunken behavior. Check out what they have to say.

Mo🍑 @monetsclaude I think if Vishal could handle his liquor it would be different but he can’t ☹️ #familykarma I think if Vishal could handle his liquor it would be different but he can’t ☹️ #familykarma

Sista Sunflower @Abyousocrazy Is vishal getting super wasted to hide his pain. Clearly with this behavior it’s a cry for help #familykarma Is vishal getting super wasted to hide his pain. Clearly with this behavior it’s a cry for help #familykarma https://t.co/IBFbvnUXMa

Simone @SimonesFiasco this is the frattiest Vishal has ever been on tv #FamilyKarma this is the frattiest Vishal has ever been on tv #FamilyKarma

Mona @MonizzleYo This man is getting plastered!!! He don’t give a damn! Lmao 🤣 #FamilyKarma This man is getting plastered!!! He don’t give a damn! Lmao 🤣 #FamilyKarma

Lee🌺✊🏾😷 @Lee_Dee11

#familykarma Everything that Vishal is doing is the reason I don’t drink anymore Everything that Vishal is doing is the reason I don’t drink anymore #familykarma

Pour Decisions @DarnellsJourney Could you imagine marrying someone like Vishal.... It seems, tiring lol #FamilyKarma Could you imagine marrying someone like Vishal.... It seems, tiring lol #FamilyKarma

Season 3 of Family Karma has just begun and has already taken its drama quotient a notch higher than its previous installments. There is only more to come as the cast members get involved in laughter, romance, tears, fights and a lot of drama this season.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Family Karma next Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes